Savannakhet Urges Tax Payment on Illegally Imported Vehicles

Savannakhet Provincial Customs has announced that owners of illegally imported or undocumented vehicles must pay outstanding taxes and report their vehicles from 6 October to 30 November.

The announcement aims to enforce tax compliance and ensure all vehicles in the province meet legal requirements.

The announcement applies to all individuals, employees, military personnel, police officers, juristic persons, and citizens in 14 districts and 1 municipality of Savannakhet Province who possess vehicles that have not met legal tax obligations.

Owners are required to provide information, including the vehicle type, license plate number, and full name of the owner, at the Savannakhet Provincial Customs Office. Customs officials are coordinating with local authorities to verify vehicle records across the districts.

Authorities emphasized that failure to comply may result in legal consequences under existing regulations, highlighting the importance of adhering to the announcement to avoid penalties.

This announcement follows a similar directive back in July in Mueang District, Vientiane Province, where authorities ordered owners of illegal or undocumented vehicles to register them within a set period.

That earlier directive also aimed to prevent misuse of vehicles and enforce tax compliance, serving as a model for other provinces in Laos.

However, the results of the directive remain unclear for now, and it is yet to be seen how effective the campaign will be in practice.