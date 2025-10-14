123-Year-Old Phra That Non Tan Collapses in Nakhon Phanom

The historic Phra That Non Tan, a 123-year-old Buddhist stupa in Ban That, Non Tan subdistrict, Tha Uthen district, Nakhon Phanom Province, collapsed on 12 October, leaving the century-old structure beyond repair.

Cracks had been detected as early as 2019, and a THB 2.6 million (USD 79,852) budget had been approved for repairs. However, the collapse occurred before restoration could be completed.

Officials inspected the site and determined that waterlogged soil and a weakened foundation caused the stupa to fall. The collapse also damaged the nearby old ordination hall.

What Was Found After the Collapse

Among the artifacts recovered were a five-tiered brass finial, two gold necklaces weighing three baht in total, and three antique bronze Buddha images in the Chiang Rung style. Authorities are carefully preserving these items for inclusion in the reconstruction.

The Fine Arts Department announced plans to rebuild the stupa in the same traditional design, with a reconstruction budget exceeding THB 20 million (USD 614,250).

Officials stressed that the new structure will replicate the original to maintain its historical and cultural significance.

Built in 1902 in traditional brick-and-mortar style, the stupa is a significant cultural landmark, tied to the migration of the Tai Yor ethnic group. It was last restored in 1993 and registered as a historical site in 2017.