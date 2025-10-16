Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda And Award Winners For B2B Summit APAC 2025

The event will empower B2B marketing leaders to master evolving buyer behaviors and embrace AI to drive business growth

Salesforce, Google Cloud, and UiPath to be honored as recipients of Forrester’s 2025 B2B Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit APAC 2025, taking place on November 6 in Singapore. The B2B buying landscape is evolving dramatically with buyers choosing to make self-guided purchases from trusted providers. As a result, marketing leaders must think beyond traditional marketing approaches to win, retain, and grow customers.

B2B Summit APAC will equip marketing leaders with actionable insights to address these evolving buyer demands, harness the potential of AI, and transform revenue processes. The event will highlight frameworks and tools that marketing leaders can use to drive customer-centric growth. Furthermore, the Forrester Decisions for Portfolio Marketing & Product service, focused on helping B2B leaders create customer-focused solutions and go-to-market strategies that drive profitable growth, is also now available to B2B marketing leaders in the region.

Featuring top Forrester analysts and industry leaders, noteworthy sessions on the agenda include:

“Everything B2B organizations thought they knew about their buyers is being disrupted,” said Paul Ferron, VP and research director at Forrester. “The rise of generative AI, self-service purchasing, and changing buyer expectations is completely rewriting how companies approach B2B marketing. B2B Summit APAC has been designed to enable leaders to learn proven strategies to build trust with buyers, foster cross-functional alignment, and stay ahead of change.”

This year’s B2B Summit will also recognize Salesforce ANZ as the 2025 recipient of Forrester’s B2B Return On Integration Honors and Google Cloud and UiPath as its B2B Programs Of The Year Award winners.

Salesforce in Australia and New Zealand, this year’s B2B Return On Integration Honors winner, aligned its marketing, sales, and product teams to launch Agentforce, a digital labor platform, built on Salesforce, that helps teams create autonomous AI agents for any application or workflow. In its keynote presentation, Salesforce will share how its marketing team led this cross-functional, tech-driven initiative as Agentforce’s Customer Zero, using AI agents.

“Agentforce, our digital labor platform for enterprises, AI agent solution has transformed how prospects navigate, engage, and convert on our site,” said Leandro Perez, SVP and CMO ANZ, Salesforce. “By combining AI-powered chat with marketer-approved content, it drives higher conversions and nurtures colder leads autonomously. This cross-functional model has redefined how our marketing, sales, and product teams collaborate to deliver integrated customer experiences and measurable ROI at scale.”

B2B Program Of The Year Award winners will also share their success stories:

Google Cloud will showcase how it leveraged genAI to enable its partner ecosystem to transform customer engagement.

will showcase how it leveraged genAI to enable its partner ecosystem to transform customer engagement. UiPath will highlight how it developed a perpetual adaptive program framework using its proprietary agentic AI tool to accelerate go-to-market activation.

Additionally, B2B Summit APAC will offer hands-on learning and workshops through the Executive Leadership Exchange, an invitation-only program for B2B executives; the Forrester Women’s Leadership Program, focused on empowering women in leadership roles; facilitated discussions and exclusive one-on-one access to Forrester analysts.

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester’s B2B Summit APAC.

View the full agenda and speakers for B2B Summit APAC.

Members of the press interested in attending, please contact press@forrester.com.

