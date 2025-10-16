Laos Targets 90 percent Urban Water Access by 2030

Following the completion of major transport and city infrastructure projects, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) is now turning its focus to urban water access, positioning it as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

Urban Water Access Expansion

The 2026–2030 Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Development Plan aims to provide 90 percent of residents in provincial and district municipalities with safe, piped water. At the same time, it strengthens wastewater management, climate resilience, and overall urban livability.

On 15 October, Minister Leklai Sivilay reported that water treatment capacity will expand from 200 plants producing 758,989 cubic meters per day to 232 plants with over 883,000 cubic meters per day.

These upgrades aim to reduce water losses in major cities from 35 percent to no more than 25 percent, and in smaller towns from 25 percent to 15 percent.

Urban wastewater treatment coverage will also grow, with networks increasing from 31 to 50, providing half of urban households with modern sanitation services. In parallel, the plan enhances drainage and wastewater system management to improve overall urban livability.

Building Resilient and Sustainable Cities

The MPWT’s plan integrates climate adaptation, environmental protection, and sustainable urban planning.

Key projects include expanding water systems in flood-prone areas, improving waste and pollution management, and ensuring smaller towns receive the technical and financial support needed to adapt to changing environmental conditions.

Improving Public Health and Quality of Life

By linking water access, sanitation, and environmental management, the ministry seeks to make Lao cities cleaner, safer, and more resilient. The initiative ensures that urban development benefits residents’ daily lives – not only through roads and bridges but also through essential services that safeguard health, safety, and quality of life.

This comprehensive approach marks a major step toward sustainable urban growth, bringing Laos closer to its goal of universal safe water access for urban residents by 2030.

The plan ensures that urban development supports the daily lives of residents, not just roads and bridges, but services that matter for health, safety, and overall quality of life.

This initiative represents a major step toward sustainable urban growth, bringing Laos closer to achieving its goal of universal safe water access for urban residents by 2030.