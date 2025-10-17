PEDRO Launches First Store in Vientiane, Marking Its Entry into Laos

Singaporean fashion brand PEDRO has officially opened its first store in Laos at Parkson Mall in Vientiane Capital.

The launch introduces the brand’s contemporary designs to the local market, offering customers a modern and welcoming shopping experience.

The new store features a clean, open layout with warm tones and minimalist design, reflecting PEDRO’s focus on quality, craftsmanship, and style. Visitors can explore the brand’s latest collections in an environment designed to balance structure with comfort.

The opening event on 10 October included a showcase of PEDRO’s collections, live DJ music, and refreshments.



Among the guests was Thai actor Jaylerr, who highlighted pieces from the Demi series and Winter collection.

PEDRO’s first store in Laos represents the brand’s continued expansion in Southeast Asia and offers customers in Vientiane the chance to experience its signature style and attention to detail.



The store is now open to the public at Parkson Mall, Vientiane Capital.