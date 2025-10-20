11TT Launches in Vientiane to Bring Practical Digital Innovation to Laos

On 18 October, 11TT – OneOne Tech&Trade (11TT), a dynamic new Thai–Lao technology partnership, announced its official grand opening at the Crowne Plaza Vientiane.

The launch marks a significant commitment to driving digital transformation in Laos by delivering practical, accessible, and “local-first” digital solutions built for immediate, real-world application.

The launch highlights the growing importance of digital innovation in Laos’ economic landscape.

The ceremony saw attendance from Manothong Vongsay, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of Laos, highlighting the government’s strong support for public-private initiatives that advance the nation’s technology ecosystem.

In his keynote address, Manothong Vongsay welcomed the official launch, describing it as “another important step in the cooperation between the Lao and Thai private sectors in developing technology for the people and businesses in Laos.”

11TT is launching with three core pillars to help Lao businesses and individuals Capture experiences, Connect value, and Create new skills:

Laos Connect (Customer Loyalty): A simple, app-free web solution for customer rewards. Customers can join and earn points in under two minutes via a QR code, while merchants gain a dashboard to track visits and run targeted campaigns – delivering CRM without complex app development. 11TT aims for 100+ merchant sign-ups by the end of 2025.

AI Courses with Pi R Square (Upskilling): Partnering with a leading AI training provider, 11TT offers programs on AI Fundamentals, Prompting & Productivity, and industry-specific applications. The launch featured a seminar, “Unlock Laos: AI for Business Productivity,” introducing practical AI tools to the public.

Capture Booth (Engagement Tool): A portable, customizable photo platform providing instant prints and digital QR galleries, designed to boost customer engagement and capture leads at events and retail venues.

The company’s model is built on cross-border collaboration, ensuring solutions are both advanced and locally tailored.

Ketsada Koulabouth, the Lao Partner and Managing Director of 11TT, emphasized the dedication to local context. “Our solutions are built for Laos. They are bilingual, work on basic devices, and deliver immediate value – more footfall for venues, more engagement, and measurable results. We are focused on making innovation practical, not just theoretical.”

Thanawin Ratametha, Founder and CEO of 11TT, highlighted the unique advantage of the partnership.

“By combining Thai expertise in digital infrastructure with our Lao team’s deep understanding of the local market, we are perfectly positioned to deliver solutions that are not only advanced but are perfectly tailored for immediate real-world use.”

11TT is a Thai-Lao technology partnership founded by Thai entrepreneur Thanawin Ratametha (Founder & CEO) and Ketsada Koulabouth (Lao Partner & M.D.).

The company’s core philosophy is to provide simple and efficient digital tools that bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and the everyday realities of the Lao market, ensuring a practical and highly localized future for digital innovation in the country.