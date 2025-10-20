Two killed as cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway

AFP – Two people were killed after a cargo plane landing in Hong Kong allegedly collided with a ground vehicle and slid off a runway into the sea before dawn on Monday, authorities said.

A B744 cargo plane arriving from the United Arab Emirates “deviated from the North Runway after landing and ditched into the sea”, Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a press release.

“Preliminary information indicates that the four crew members on board were rescued and sent to hospital, while two ground staff were affected and fell into the sea,” the department added.

The plane is thought to have struck a ground vehicle, which also fell into the sea, authorities said.

A man aboard the ground vehicle, aged 30, was confirmed dead at the scene while another aged 41 died after being rushed to hospital.

The airport’s north runway was temporarily closed on Monday morning, while the other two runways remain operational.

