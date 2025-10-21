Art Along the Silk Road in Shaanxi

XI’AN, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a news release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: On the evening of October 16, 2025, the curtain rose on the 11th Silk Road International Arts Festival at the Xi’an Performing Art Center. As the historic starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Xi’an once again became a vibrant cultural crossroads, where East meets West and art serves as a bridge of shared understanding.

Hosted by the People’s Government of Shaanxi Province and organized by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Xi’an Municipal Government, and the Qujiang New District Administrative Committee, the festival will run until November 9, lasting 25 days. This year’s event continues its founding mission as a grand gathering of Silk Road arts, a bridge of mutual understanding, and a festival for the people.

The festival opened with a spectacular large-scale national orchestral concert “Silk Road Chang’an,” conducted by renowned maestro Zhang Lie. From the dialogue of twin huqin to the vibrant resonance of diverse ethnic instruments and a powerful choral finale, “Silk Road Chang’an” captured both the grandeur of Xi’an’s open spirit and the modern vision of a shared human destiny.

The Stage Art Showcase forms the core of the festival, featuring 34 domestic and international productions across genres including concerts, dramas, dance dramas, musicals, and traditional Chinese opera, staged in over ten venues throughout Shaanxi.

The “Today’s Silk Road International Art Exhibition”, held at the Shaanxi Art Museum from October 18 to November 2, stands as a major highlight. Featuring 470 works from 79 countries and regions, the exhibition spans painting, sculpture, and installation art, vividly reflecting the creative vitality of nations along the Silk Road.

From October 25 to November 9, the “Doll’s House Street Puppet Parade” will animate Xi’an’s cultural landmarks such as the Grand Tang Mall and the Xi’an City Wall, featuring immersive performances from Chinese and French troupes.

As the melodies of “Silk Road Chang’an” echo through Xi’an, Shaanxi, a new chapter unfolds — one where art transcends borders and the spirit of the Silk Road continues to shine across the world.