Luang Prabang International Airport Set for Major Upgrade Under Public–Private Partnership

Luang Prabang International Airport is set for a major upgrade through a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) led by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation.

The project includes the construction of a new international terminal, expansion of the existing terminal for domestic flights, and the addition of aircraft parking bays.

It will also improve airport operations by widening access roads, upgrading facilities to international standards, and possibly extending operating hours to 24/7 to support tourism and boost regional connectivity.

A pre-bid conference was held in Vientiane on 21 October, chaired by Director-General of Civil Aviation Khamla Phommavanh.

The meeting brought together four shortlisted bidders, including Yunnan Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd from China, Limak from Turkey, China Road and Bridge Corporation, and Korea Airports Corporation from South Korea.

These companies were selected from eight initial applicants who submitted expressions of interest in June 2025.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026, taking a major step toward enhancing Laos’ aviation infrastructure and positioning Luang Prabang as a key regional travel hub.