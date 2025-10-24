Caruso Creations Brings Laos’ Timeless Craftsmanship to the Global Stage

Since its founding in 1997, Caruso Creations has been at the forefront of Lao artisanal design, producing handcrafted decorative pieces from locally sourced ebony wood.

Each item is carefully made in the company’s Vientiane workshop, where skilled artisans create works that highlight both the natural beauty of the materials and contemporary aesthetics.

Caruso Creations reflects a commitment to Lao heritage while appealing to today’s design sensibilities. The brand’s range includes elegant bowls, sculptures, and statement art objects, some adorned with sterling silver details, others showcasing the rich, dark tones of ebony.

Each piece is unique, connecting centuries-old craftsmanship with modern interior design.

Expanding Across Southeast Asia

The brand has steadily grown over the years, with boutiques in Vientiane, Luang Prabang, and Bangkok’s OP Garden. Its creations are also featured in high-end hotels and exhibitions.

Sustainability is central to the brand’s ethos. All materials are ethically sourced, and production remains entirely local, providing employment and supporting communities in Laos.

Caruso Creations emphasizes meaningful luxury, valuing authenticity and timeless beauty over excess.

Experience the Craft

Visitors can explore the Vientiane showroom and enjoy guided workshop tours, while the Luang Prabang boutique on Main Street welcomes travelers and art enthusiasts alike.

In Bangkok, the OP Garden store offers a curated selection of the brand’s signature creations, allowing audiences to experience the essence of Caruso Creations firsthand.