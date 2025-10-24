Four Dead in Xieng Khouang Linked to Illegal Gold Mining

Xieng Khouang Province has reported four deaths in 2025 related to illegal gold mining, highlighting ongoing safety and regulatory issues in the region. The report did not specify the exact date of the incidents.

According to local authorities, the fatalities occurred when a landslide buried miners working at an unregulated site. Officials noted that similar accidents may have gone unreported, particularly in the Phu Hae area, where illegal mining activities remain widespread.

On 21 October, officials gathered at the provincial government office to discuss measures to prevent and address illegal mining activities.

Vanthong Phongsuan, Political Director of the Provincial Military Command, said that authorities have disseminated information on relevant laws to raise awareness among local residents and entrepreneurs, while actively preventing unauthorized extraction across districts.

Despite these efforts, some miners continue to use machinery, manual labor, and chemicals in violation of the law, leading to accidents and other scandals.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of National Defense and Head of the Central Mineral Affairs Department Saychai Kommasith emphasized the need for stronger enforcement. He called for thorough reviews of mining projects, proper collection of fees, and inspections of mineral transport trucks.

Saychai also stressed the importance of continuing awareness campaigns, implementing government and provincial orders, and cracking down on the theft of gold ore.

In addition, authorities are urged to regularly monitor and inspect operations while addressing related issues such as illegal vehicles, logging, and trade, ensuring that all activities comply with regulations.

Houaphanh Strengthens Measures Against Illegal Mining

Similar challenges have prompted authorities in other parts of the country to take stronger action earlier this year, including new restrictions in Houaphanh Province.

In June, local authorities in Houaphanh’s Xiengkhor District issued an order permanently banning the issuance of gold ore mining permits in any form, effective 24 June.

The directive aimed to combat illegal mining, protect natural resources, and strengthen law enforcement against violators. It requires all unauthorized or improperly licensed gold mining, trading, and related operations to cease immediately.

The order follows a provincial directive issued on 20 June by the governor of Houaphanh, mandating a permanent halt to gold mining across the province. Villages that permit illegal mining activities will be held responsible, and all machinery used for mining must be removed from the sites.

Officials have been instructed to intensify monitoring and enforcement to prevent illegal mineral extraction in any form.

These provincial actions align with a national directive issued by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on 7 March, which calls for stronger oversight and regulation of gold, stone, and sand extraction along rivers, streams, and mining zones throughout Laos.