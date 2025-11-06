DeepL Unveils Next-Gen Language AI tools and Game-Changing Agentic Productivity Solution

DeepL Agent now available – transforming knowledge worker productivity and automating the modern workplace

DeepL Customization hub centralizes all language requirements to reduce cost and friction in business translation workflows

Over 100 languages will now be available on DeepL

BERLIN, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeepL, a leading global AI product and research company, today announced two major business innovations for knowledge workers – DeepL Agent and Customization Hub.

During its annual conference, DeepL Dialogues, the company unveiled the general availability of DeepL Agent, an autonomous AI coworker designed to streamline and automate a broad-range of tasks for knowledge workers. DeepL also announced continued innovations in Language AI with the release of Customization Hub and the announcement of over 70 new languages to the platform.

Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder of DeepL said: “As DeepL advances its broader mission, our vision is clear: to unlock human potential by transforming work across languages and beyond. Translation remains at our core, and with today’s announcements, we are proud to expand this foundation while pioneering agentic AI innovations.”

“Our customers face a common challenge: repetitive, inconsistent tasks that drain productivity. DeepL Agent and Customization Hub tackle this together: our agentic solution liberates teams to focus on high-impact work by automating routine processes, while Customization Hub accelerates project completion by minimizing manual reviews. Together, they redefine efficiency, speed, and scale, empowering businesses to thrive amid the evolving demands of language and work.”

“By combining intelligent tools with human expertise in the loop, we’re not just enhancing individual productivity; we’re empowering entire organizations to achieve their most important goals.”

Introducing DeepL Agent

With the average knowledge worker toggling between different apps and websites nearly 1,200 times a day and losing 11 hours every week chasing data across systems , the need for better productivity tools has never been higher. Tools that centralize everything in one place, reducing context switching, are the future of business solutions. After extensive beta testing, with over 1,000 internal and external users, as well as completing over 20,000 tasks, DeepL Agent is now generally available.

DeepL Agent is an AI coworker designed to enhance productivity by reasoning, planning, and acting on users’ behalf, while incorporating human-in-the-loop oversight to ensure precision, control, and seamless collaboration. For example, it can serve as a sales agent that autonomously researches prospects in a CRM, drafts personalized outreach messages, and schedules follow-ups. In customer service, it can resolve issues, process exchanges, and check inventory without requiring human intervention. Additionally, as a marketing agent, it can identify trends, analyze competitors, generate content, and coordinate campaigns from start to finish. By streamlining these everyday tasks, DeepL Agent allows teams to focus more on strategic initiatives.

DeepL Agent works seamlessly with existing systems such as CRM, email, calendars, knowledge hubs, and project management tools, allowing it to understand and adapt to a company’s unique data, workflows, and business logic. Operating with enterprise-grade security and control, DeepL Agent can be used by everyone and doesn’t require complex integrations to deliver value, all while prioritizing data sovereignty and privacy.

Enabling brand language harmony globally

DeepL Dialogues also saw the introduction of Customization Hub, a powerful platform that combines glossaries, style rules and translation memories into one system. The Customization Hub builds on DeepL’s context-aware language quality by automatically enforcing language requirements during the translation process and minimizing errors at scale. This allows teams to spend less time on post-editing.

It helps companies keep their unique brand voice and terminology consistent while speeding up translations and improving quality. By streamlining workflows and addressing challenges of inconsistent messaging, this solution aims to improve efficiency and quality of translations. This supports businesses in achieving reliable translations at scale while managing costs and minimizing review cycles.

The current localization process is slow, fragmented, and prone to errors. Language requirements are scattered across different tools, making them difficult to track and use effectively. As a result, teams spend significant time fixing issues after translation instead of focusing on creativity and nuance across languages. By providing DeepL with the context of a language expert, companies ensure accurate translations, faster reviews, fewer errors, and significant cost savings at scale.

DeepL to add around 70 new languages

DeepL also announced a major expansion of its language offerings by growing to over 100 languages, adding around 70 in beta for enterprise customers, bringing nearly all the top twenty most spoken global languages to the platform. In the EMEA region, all 24 official EU languages will now be available, along with Croatian, Bosnian, Serbian, Swahili, Afrikaans, and Malagasy. In the Asia-Pacific region, new languages will include Hindi, Malay, Tagalog, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Urdu, all in response to enterprise customer requests.

DeepL Dialogues marks the culmination of a bumper 2025 for DeepL, which saw the roll out of several new products, including DeepL Voice for Zoom, DeepL Marketplace and now DeepL Agent. DeepL continues to deliver AI solutions that drive enterprise efficiency—from language translation to everyday workflows. Innovation and R&D remain at the core of DeepL’s strategy, powering smarter, deeply integrated AI that transforms how businesses operate globally.

About DeepL: DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL’s Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including with DeepL Agent – an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw “Jarek” Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com.

