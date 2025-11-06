Southern Highway 13 Rehabilitation Project Launches in Khammouane, Savannakhet

Rehabilitation work on Southern Highway 13 is set to begin, covering 38 kilometers from Tha Khaek district in Khammouane Province to Se Bang Fai district in Savannakhet Province, between kilometer markers 346 and 384+000.

A Memorandum of Understanding for the project took place on 4 November in Khammouane province.

Signing the agreement were the provincial Department of Public Works and Transport and a consortium of Saisettha Construction Co., Ltd., Tang Charoen Group Co., Ltd., and Khun Kham Industrial Co., Ltd.

Experienced Consortium to Lead Highway 13 Repairs, Long-Term Maintenance

The project will be carried out under a joint contract that combines the Output- and Performance-Based Road Contract (OPBRC) and Public Road Toll Collection (PRTC) systems.

Under this model, contractor payments are tied to road quality and maintenance, while toll collection helps fund ongoing upkeep and rehabilitation.

The companies will conduct cost-benefit studies, engineering designs, and repair and maintenance work on the highway, which is built to support loads of up to 11 tons per axle.

Construction is expected to take three years, followed by seven years of maintenance. The MOU is valid for six months from the date of signing and may be extended by up to three months.

All three companies bring significant experience to the project.

Tang Charoen Construction Group Co., Ltd. has more than 20 years in road and bridge projects, including the Dong Dok–Sikeuth Road, Dong Dok-Lao National Circus Road in Vientiane, and the four-lane concrete road connecting Highway 8 North and South, including Xedon Bridge in Champasack

Xaysetha Construction Co., Ltd. has completed asphalt and concrete road projects such as the Xe Set project, Ban Dong Mei Ing, Sisavath village, and Si Bounheaung village in Vientiane Capital, as well as the Sekong (Moon Sun) wind power project and Asian Development Bank projects in Salavan Province.

Meanwhile, Khun Kham Industrial Co., Ltd., a steel and mining company, will contribute its technical expertise to the rehabilitation works.

Additionally, a feasibility study has also started for a proposed expressway connecting the Boten International Checkpoint on the China border to Nateuy in Luang Namtha Province, aiming to boost regional connectivity and support Laos’ land-linked development goals.