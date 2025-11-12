Construction Begins on National Road No. 2W Upgrade Project Worth USD 10 Million

On 11 November, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) signed a contract with China Jianxai International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co., Ltd. to construct and maintain a 15.03-kilometer (from kilometers 121-136) section of National Road No. 2W, linking Oudomxay and Xayaboury Provinces.

The USD 10 million project includes a 7–9-meter-wide asphalt concrete pavement, 8 centimeters thick, and four bridges.

The project is implemented under an output and performance-based contract (OPBRC), under which the contractor will complete the road upgrade in three years and then maintain it for seven years, making a total contract period of 10 years.

The road will be built to ASEAN Class III standards, following UNESCAP Asian Highway guidelines, for lower-traffic routes with a design speed of 60–80 km/h.

National Road No. 2W Upgrade Project Overview

This contract is part of the broader National Road No. 2W Climate Resilient Rehabilitation and Maintenance Project.

Phase I, launched in late July 2024, covered a 68.4-kilometer (kilometers 0–68) section worth over USD 30 million, featuring seven bridges and six bus stops, and aimed to enhance trade and transport along the East-West Economic Corridor.

Phase II, expanded upgrades across Oudomxay Province, linking Xay, Baeng, and Houn districts and connecting Laos with Thailand and Vietnam, covered USD 22.68 million (kilometers 68–121) handled by Guangdong No. 3 Water Conservancy and Hydroelectric Engineering Board Co., Ltd.

Together, these phases aim to boost transport efficiency, trade, tourism, logistics, and climate-resilient infrastructure along one of northern Laos’ key regional corridors.