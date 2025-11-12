VinFast sets another record, delivering more than 20,000 cars in october 2025

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2025

After becoming the first automaker in the history of the Vietnamese auto market to sell more than 100,000 vehicles within just the first 9 months of the year, VinFast went on to set another record in October 2025 by becoming the first brand to sell more than 20,000 cars in a single month.

Specifically, 20,380 electric cars were delivered to customers in October 2025. Among them, the VF 3 maintained its position as VinFast’s best-selling model with 4,619 units sold. Since the beginning of the year, the VF 3 has sold a total of 36,005 units, firmly establishing itself as Vietnam’s “national car”.

Following closely is the VF 5, a model optimized for cost and daily use, with 4,450 units delivered in October, bringing its cumulative total to 35,406 units since the beginning of the year. Next is the VF 6 with 2,524 units sold in October and a cumulative 10-month total of 16,949 units. These results reinforce the VF 6’s strong position as the most favored model in the B-segment SUV category in Vietnam.

The VF 7 also recorded an impressive month with 1,190 units chosen by customers, raising its total sales from the beginning of the year to 7,067 units, making it one of the best-selling C-segment SUVs in the market. And with 1,477 units sold since the beginning of the year, the VF 9 is currently the most popular E-segment SUV in Vietnam.

In the category optimized for commercial operations, the 7-seat MPV Limo Green continued to show strong appeal with 4,160 units delivered to customers in October 2025. After only 3 months, a total of 6,504 Limo Green vehicles have reached customers.

Herio Green, which was recently awarded “Commercial Fleet Vehicle of the Year” at the Car Choice Awards 2025, continued to affirm its position with 2,920 units sold in October, pushing its cumulative total since the beginning of the year to 11,524 units.

The strong growth across all models and market segments has helped VinFast secure the position of the number one automaker in Vietnam for the 12th consecutive month. With two peak business months remaining at the end of the year, VinFast is expected to set a new record in total annual vehicle sales.

Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales and Marketing at VinFast, stated: “More than 20,000 vehicles sold in October and more than 124,000 in 10 months are unprecedented figures in the Vietnamese automotive market, demonstrating the strong trust and support of customers for electric vehicles in general and VinFast cars in particular. This also reaffirms the quality of our products, services, and the value VinFast brings to customers. As a Vietnamese automotive brand, we will always accompany customers to promote greener transportation, reduce environmental pollution, and improve quality of life for everyone.”

To further support and encourage customers in transitioning to electric mobility, VinFast is offering attractive incentives throughout November 2025 for electric vehicle models, such as support of up to 100 million VND for customers switching from gasoline cars to electric cars (customers in provinces heavily affected by storms and floods may receive support of up to 150 million VND), gifts valued up to 50 million VND, and free charging at V-Green stations until the end of June 2027.

In the final two months of the year, VinFast is expected to officially begin delivering two completely new vehicle lines to customers: the EC Van (small commercial van) and Minio Green (compact urban car), further expanding customer options and meeting diverse needs.

