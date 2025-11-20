Luang Prabang Opens New Training Hub to Boost Hospitality Skills

On 12 October, Laos launched the Luang Prabang Hospitality Training Center, a facility dedicated to providing hands-on, high-quality skills development for one of the key sectors driving national socio-economic development.

Formerly known as the Lanith Luang Prabang Training Center, the revitalised facility – part of the Luang Prabang Technical Vocational College – has been renovated, refurbished, and equipped with support from the Skills for Tourism, Agriculture, and Forestry (STAF) Program, which is co-financed by the Lao government, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the European Union, and implemented by the Ministry of Education and Sports, and LuxDev, the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency.

Operated by teachers and students, the Training Center will provide a range of services including upskilling training to employees of tourism and hospitality businesses in Luang Prabang and beyond, as well as professional meeting and events packages.

Under the guidance of their teachers, students will engage in all aspects of hospitality operations, gaining real-world experience in food production, food and beverage service, and event management, while generating income that supports the center’s long-term operation and maintenance.

The approach builds on the successful model of The Academy Training Hotel and Restaurant in Vang Vieng, also supported by the STAF Programme.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Samlane Phankhavong, Vice Minister of Education and Sports, reaffirmed the Government’s vision for skills development:

“This training center reflects our commitment, set out in the new National TVET Development Plan 2026 – 2030, to equip youth with the skills and confidence to succeed in a modern, competitive labour market. With support from the STAF Programme investment in this center is to create a specialised hub for tourism and hospitality training to meet the increasing demand for skilled workers.

Mark Gallagher, Ambassador of the European Union to Laos, delivered a speech on behalf of Team Europe and Switzerland starting that

“Today is about more than just bricks and mortar. It is about people, about young Lao women and men, full of potential and ambition, who are being equipped with the modern skills needed to thrive in a fast-changing world. This opening marks a significant milestone for the Global Gateway initiative, the EU’s initiative to connect people and create opportunities through sustainable investment and innovation, under which the STAF Programme stands as a flagship project in Laos. Through this programme, we are not just investing in facilities, but in the future of young Lao talent.”

Thomas Lammar, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Laos, highlighted Luxembourg’s long-standing partnership in the sector:

“Luxembourg’s partnership with Lao PDR in hospitality training has deep roots and is a powerful example of what can be achieved when creativity, entrepreneurship and quality come together. This revitalised center in the UNESCO World heritage site of Luang Prabang brings that spirit of excellence back to life. We are proud to continue this long-term commitment together with our Lao and Team Europe partners.”

Representing the Luang Prabang provincial government, Vice Governor Dr Bounleau Sinsayvolavong underlined the local impact of this initiative:

“Investing in skills development is an investment in the future. It lays the foundation for developing our human resources, which are at the heart of the nation’s progress. This center will not only raise the quality of training in Luang Prabang but also create opportunities for young people to gain decent work and income.”

The five-year (2023 – 2027) STAF Programme aims to improve employment and income generation opportunities for graduates of skills development courses and workers in the tourism/hospitality and agriculture/forestry sectors.

It supports the enhancement of training quality, better alignment with labour market needs, and greater access to skills development for marginalised groups, including women, ethnic minorities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.