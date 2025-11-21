Accident in Texas Leaves Two Lao-American Monks in Critical Condition

Two Buddhist monks participating in the nationwide Walk of Peace initiative to Washington, D.C. were critically injured on 19 November after a truck struck a pilot vehicle accompanying the group along US-90 in Dayton, Texas.

Among those hurt is Maha Dam Phommasa, Abbot of Wat Buddha Khanti in Atlanta, who remains in critical condition. One monk was airlifted to a Houston-area hospital and is undergoing surgery, while the other sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance.

The Laotian American Society confirmed the incident, noting Abbot Maha Dam Phommasa’s longstanding role as a respected spiritual leader and dedicated supporter of community programs.

Organizers reported that “the monks remain resilient” and plan to continue their journey once the injured monk’s condition stabilizes.

Emergency responders acted quickly to provide treatment, and the driver of the truck involved is cooperating with authorities.

The Society expressed its sympathy to all those affected and pledged ongoing support for the monks, their families, and their communities. Supporters around the world have also sent prayers and messages of encouragement.