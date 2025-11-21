Laos Hands Over Three Thai Fugitives to Thailand Under Strengthened Cross-Border Cooperation

On 20 November, Laos handed over three Thai nationals wanted on drug-related charges to Thai authorities.

Earlier on that day, Lao security officials coordinated with their Thai counterparts at the First Lao–Thai Friendship Bridge in Vientiane to transfer the fugitives, who had crossed into Laos to evade arrest warrants issued in Thailand. The operation proceeded under the oversight of both Lao and Thai agencies.

Laos and Thailand have long maintained close collaboration in drug suppression, particularly in border areas where criminal networks often attempt to operate.

According to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, this latest transfer is a direct result of agreements made during the 20th Thailand–Laos Ministerial Meeting on Drug Prevention and Suppression, held in Vientiane in December 2024.

In 2025, officials said ongoing cooperation between Laos and Thailand has already led to the arrest and return of 17 Thai fugitives hiding in Laos. The recent handover of three more brings the total number of fugitives returned to Thailand to 20.

The Lao government remains firm in its stance against drug trafficking and related offenses. Through the Ministry of Public Security, Laos continues to take active measures to prevent criminal groups from using Lao territory as a refuge.