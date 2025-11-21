Resilience Strategies for Importers and Exporters in Volatile Markets: Tradewind Seminar in Hong Kong Supports Sustainable Growth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2025 – To help importers and exporters navigate an increasingly complex global trade environment, Tradewind Finance hosted a seminar today at the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce titled “Resilience Strategies for Importers and Exporters: Managing Cash Flow and Credit Risk in a Volatile Market.”

The event brought together Ebury, a specialist in foreign exchange risk management, and Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in data and analytics. Speakers addressed the impact of geopolitical tensions, FX volatility and buyer credit risk, and shared practical tools and comprehensive solutions to strengthen financial resilience.

In the presentation, “From Payment Delays to Growth Capital: Creating a Perfect Cash Flow Solution for Importers and Exporters,” Jimmy Zhu, Assistant Vice President of Sales at Tradewind, outlined the pressures businesses facing today. He noted that ongoing tariff disputes, more volatile trade flows, market diversification and rising buyer insolvencies are lengthening receivables cycles, tightening bank lending conditions and increasing cash-flow strain.

To address these challenges, Jimmy presented Tradewind’s tailor-made factoring solutions. Following shipment, Tradewind can advance up to 90% of the invoice value within 48 hours, easing working capital pressure. The company also provides buyer credit assessments, receivables collection services and flexible credit limits, helping companies optimize payment terms and reduce transaction risk. These services already cover markets including the United States, the Middle East and Hong Kong, and are particularly suitable for companies with multiple international entities whose funding needs exceed what traditional bank financing can provide.

Kary Kung, Head of Sales & Partnerships at Ebury, spoke on how FX volatility can erode corporate profit margins. She reviewed 2025 FX market trends and settlement strategies in the context of “de-dollarization.” Using case studies, she demonstrated how forward contracts and layered hedging can lock in FX costs, while global collection accounts and localized payment solutions improve capital efficiency and enhance the competitiveness of export pricing.

During the panel discussion, representatives from Tradewind, Ebury, and Dun & Bradstreet highlighted the role of collaboration among financial institutions in proactive risk management. Charmaine Wong, Vertical Leader, Hong Kong Client Management at Dun & Bradstreet, explained that by leveraging global commercial data and behavioral risk analytics, companies can more accurately assess the creditworthiness of buyers in Europe and the United States and reduce transaction risk at its source.

By combining Tradewind’s rapid financing, Ebury’s FX hedging solutions, and Dun & Bradstreet’s credit insights, the firms presented an end-to-end framework that integrates credit assessment, funding protection and FX hedging, enabling businesses to identify opportunities in volatile markets and pursue sustainable growth.

The seminar attracted nearly 100 corporate representatives from manufacturing, trade, wholesale and logistics. Tradewind stated that it will continue to work with ecosystem partners to provide localized, structured financial and risk-management support to importers and exporters in Hong Kong and across Asia, helping clients build lasting resilience and growth momentum in global markets.

Tradewind Finance

Tradewind Finance, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Germany, specializes in international trade finance. Our one-stop solutions help importers and exporters accelerate cash conversion, optimize cash flow, reduce risk and support the expansion of global trade.

With a worldwide network and a multilingual team of specialists, Tradewind serves clients around the world. Drawing on 25 years of expertise in trade and finance, the company delivers customized financing solutions to businesses across more than 20 industries.