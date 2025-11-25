Advantech Partners with D3 Embedded to Supercharge AMRs with Integrated Sense and Compute Package

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The robust package leverages Advantech’s Intel Core Ultra solutions, RealSense™ Depth GMSL2 Cameras, and DesignCore® Discovery PRO Series GMSL2 Cameras to enhance AI-powered sense and compute capabilities for AMRs in industrial applications.



Advantech Partners with D3 and Intel RealSense

Advantech, a global leader in AIoT and Edge Computing announced its collaboration with D3 Embedded, a leading global end-to-end edge AI solution provider for performance-critical applications. This collaboration leverages Advantech’s AFE-R360/R760 solutions based on Intel Core Ultra, RealSense™ Depth D457 GMSL2 Cameras, and D3 Embedded’s customizable DesignCore® Discovery ISX031 PRO Series GMSL2 Cameras to enhance AI-powered object sensing and recognition capabilities, expanding visual applications for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs). This advanced AMR solution targets key industrial applications including manufacturing, warehouse, and retail automation.

Next-Generation End-To-End Machine Vision Platform for AMRs

AMR platforms rely heavily on vision sensor accuracy and computing performance in order to run real-time object detection, thereby achieving full robotic autonomy. Paired with the AFE-R360 and AFE-R760, D3 Embedded’s DesignCore Discovery PRO Series Cameras contain the proven Sony® ISX031 sensor, IP67 ingress protection, and features High Dynamic Range (HDR) and LED Flicker Mitigation (LFM) for high performance in dynamic lighting conditions. Additionally, the RealSense Depth D457 Cameras enable high bandwidth stereo depth vision.

Advantech AFE-R360, a 3.5″ SBC supports up to 8 MIPI-CSI lanes for low-latency visible camera inputs, and 3 x LAN & 3 x USB-C for depth and LiDAR sensors. Through an Advantech custom-designed camera I/O card, AFE-R360 can support 6 x GMSL cameras concurrently, which enables the streaming of 360° panoramic views. Its sister system with a chassis, AFE-R760, supports 4 x GMSL cameras. To facilitate the onboarding process, Advantech allows developers to collect MIPI and GMSL camera data from custom ROS Nodes in Advantech’s Robotic Suite, a software development resource provided by Advantech.

Both the AFE-R360 and AFE-R760 are built on the Intel Core™ Ultra (code name: Meteor Lake-H/U) platform, which has an integrated GPU that delivers up to 32 TOPs of AI performance. Additionally, they can connect with external MXM-type GPUs, e.g. Intel Arc or NVIDIA’s Quadro series.

“D3 Embedded is committed to providing developers with the specialized tools they require to create next-generation AI sense and compute solutions for industrial use cases.” said Scott Reardon, CEO at D3 Embedded. “By collaborating with Advantech on this AMR package, D3 Embedded can help customers get their unique products to market faster and deploy edge solutions at scale.”

D3 Embedded accelerates advanced perception for autonomous machines by offering end-to-end solutions integrating camera and radar sensors, connectivity, custom embedded electronics, and AI. Their software and hardware design services, off-the-shelf and customizable products, and AI development capabilities can be customized for use cases in the automotive, industrial, robotics, medical, aerospace, and defense (ITAR) markets.

“At Advantech, we are devoted to enabling more robots in more scenarios. Our collaboration with D3 Embedded brings together cutting-edge compute and sensing technologies to empower AMRs with the vision and performance needed for true autonomy.” said Sandy Chen, Senior Director of Advantech North America. “This partnership exemplifies our mission to enable an intelligent planet through innovation and strategic collaboration.”

Advantech vows to make AI-powered autonomous robots more available by offering integrated sensing, compute, and software development resources, as well as camera, IMU, LiDAR, motor controllers, wireless communication modules, and industrial display panels. Its integrated controllers for robotic and autonomous systems offer a seamless development environment for ROS and Autoware.

Learn more about Advantech and D3 Embedded’s Embedded Vision Platform for AMRs: https://www.d3embedded.com/solutions/embedded-vision-platform-for-autonomous-mobile-robots/

Media contact:

Cindy Liu

Robotics Marketing, Advantech

Cindy.liu@advantech.com

About Advantech

Advantech has the corporate vision to “Enable an Intelligent Planet”. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the industrial IoT platform, WISE-IoT core, to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. Learn more about Advantech autonomous robot solutions at https://campaign.advantech.online/en/AMR-Robotic-Solutions/ .

About D3 Embedded