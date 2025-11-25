AmChamSG Manpower Survey Reveals AI Disruption and Workforce Contraction alongside Progress in Local Talent Skills at Human Capital Conference

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) hosted its annual Human Capital Conference – themed ‘Taming the Algorithm: Staying Ahead in the Age of AI’ – with guest-of-honor Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade & Industry, Dr. Tan See Leng.

The conference saw the release of the 2025 AmChamSG Manpower Survey findings, which highlight growing concerns over workforce contraction and AI disruption alongside positive developments in local talent skill gaps and hybrid work adoption.

Additionally, outstanding graduates from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) who received the AmChamSG Awards earlier this year were recognized for their achievements.

Key Findings: 2025 AmChamSG Manpower Survey

Developed in partnership with the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), the 2025 AmChamSG Manpower Survey examined the changing landscape of Singapore’s job market.

Key findings include:

Workforce Contraction and AI Disruption: Over 40% of companies anticipate reducing headcount in the next year, primarily in areas such as data analytics, customer service, and finance. Separately, close to half (49%) expect some job reductions due to AI adoption over the next two years.

Over 40% of companies anticipate reducing headcount in the next year, primarily in areas such as data analytics, customer service, and finance. Separately, close to half (49%) expect some job reductions due to AI adoption over the next two years. Narrowing Local Skill Gaps, but Global Exposure Lags: Critical skill gaps among mid-level local talent have reduced in areas such as creativity, adaptability, entrepreneurial thinking, and communication. This underscores the need for sustained collective efforts by the government, companies, universities, and trade organizations to further strengthen Singaporeans’ skills and capabilities. However, ‘lack of overseas exposure’ remains the top barrier preventing more Singaporeans and PRs from taking senior leadership roles, with 46% of companies citing it as the most significant constraint.

Critical skill gaps among mid-level local talent have reduced in areas such as creativity, adaptability, entrepreneurial thinking, and communication. This underscores the need for sustained collective efforts by the government, companies, universities, and trade organizations to further strengthen Singaporeans’ skills and capabilities. However, ‘lack of overseas exposure’ remains the top barrier preventing more Singaporeans and PRs from taking senior leadership roles, with 46% of companies citing it as the most significant constraint. Hybrid Work Adoption and Local Talent Investment: 56% of companies surveyed have fully embraced flexible work policies, with more than half of employees viewed as “Champions” of hybrid work environments. In parallel, employers express strong confidence in Singapore’s Institutes of Higher Learning and are sustaining investments in structured training and mentorship programs to strengthen the local talent pipeline.

Ms. Elisa Mallis, Global Vice President of Research, Innovation & New Content Creation, Center for Creative Leadership and Chair, AmChamSG Board of Governors, AmCham Singapore said, “The survey results affirm that progress happens when stakeholders – government, industry leaders and workers, move together. We are seeing growth among local talent, and there is room to deepen global exposure and experience. As AI reshapes roles, building adaptability across the workforce will help keep Singapore competitive. This is a shared effort, and everyone has a part to play.”

AmChamSG Recognizes Outstanding SUSS Graduates

Earlier this year, AmChamSG committed S$14,000 to support four convocation awards over the next four years that reinforce the Chamber’s commitment to nurturing future business leaders and supporting the development of the local workforce. The award recipients were recognized at the AmChamSG Human Capital Conference for outstanding achievement in the part-time Bachelor of Science in Business Program.

AmCham Singapore CEO Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei said, “It is a joy to be able to celebrate the outstanding achievements and hard work of these adult learners who balanced work priorities, family needs and higher education to graduate at the top of their cohort. The latest manpower survey results emphasize the critical demand for talent such as these recent graduates who exemplify the best of a resilient and highly adaptable local workforce.”

The full 2025 Manpower Survey Results can be uploaded from this link: https://amcham.com.sg/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Manpower-Survey-2025-Final-Version.pdf.

