Baleaf Unveils Black Friday Sale, Spotlighting the Horizon Collection: From City Living to Nature Exploration

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the year’s most anticipated shopping moment arrives, Black Friday once again becomes the prime opportunity to refresh an active wardrobe and set new intentions for the year ahead. For many, it is the ideal time to invest in performance-driven essentials while enjoying the deepest savings of the season. Baleaf Black Friday Sale, available now, offers the brand’s biggest discounts of the year.

This year’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Event, running 11.20–12.1, carries the theme: “Defy the Cold. Define Your Price.”

Alongside the discount period, Baleaf introduces seasonal offers including $15 off $120, $20 off $160, and $50 off $260, giving shoppers flexible ways to build their winter wardrobe.

But amid the overwhelming array of holiday deals, one question remains: Which gear can truly keep up — from high-intensity training to everyday city life? This is where Baleaf delivers its answer.

Introducing the Horizon Collection — “City Is the Start, Beyond Is the Journey.”

At the heart of this year’s spotlight is the Baleaf Horizon Collection, a line that transcends the boundaries between Urban Athleisure, daily comfort, and outdoor-ready performance. The name “Horizon” evokes the idea of broader perspectives and newly opened possibilities — a symbol perfectly aligned with the spirit of looking ahead to a new year.

This season’s Black Friday focus highlights Fleece-Lined essentials, versatile Pants, and all-purpose Long Sleeves — three cold-weather staples that integrate seamlessly with the Horizon Collection’s city-to-nature styling. From insulated fleece interiors to layering-friendly silhouettes, these pieces help wearers stay warm, comfortable, and mobile as temperatures drop.

Crafted for the pace of modern metropolitan life, the Horizon Collection allows wearers to stay energized throughout the day, making movement a natural part of their routine. Its full lineup can be explored, featuring designs that flow with the rhythm of city commutes, spontaneous workouts, and the small but meaningful breaks in between.

As Baleaf articulates: “City is the start, beyond is the journey.”

From Urban Streets to Nature Trails: Designed for Every Path

The Horizon Collection shines through its versatility, enabling effortless transitions between distinctly different yet equally dynamic lifestyles. This year’s Fleece-Lined layers, winter-ready Pants, and base-layer Long Sleeves enhance those transitions, offering both style and insulation for colder climates.

Scene A — Urban Living: Movement Within the City

Picture the early morning glow casting soft light onto quiet streets. A runner steps out, wrapped in the lightweight comfort of Horizon apparel, beginning a city-paced workout that blends seamlessly with the hum of the waking metropolis. Breathable fabrics and fluid silhouettes support each stride with ease.

The run ends, but the day continues. Without a wardrobe change, the same outfit carries the wearer into a nearby café, through a weekend cycling route, or straight to a casual meet-up with friends. This is where style meets performance, and where warmth, layering, and movement become one continuous lifestyle expression.

Scene B — Beyond the City: Exploration Unfolds

From the city’s edge, the path extends outward — into wooded trails, sun-dappled nature routes, or the gentle inclines of a weekend hike. Here, Fleece-Lined leggings or pants matched with insulated vests or Long Sleeves become essential companions for cold-weather exploration.

The Horizon Collection adapts effortlessly, offering flexibility, breathability, and comfort that feels equally at home on a forest path as on a city sidewalk.

Here, the brand’s belief comes alive:

“Where Comfort Moves, Excellence Flows.” or “Train Here. Go Anywhere.”

See the City. Seek the Horizon. — A Black Friday Call to Action

As consumers prepare for a new year filled with new goals and new horizons, the Horizon Collection stands not just as functional apparel but as an investment in a renewed lifestyle perspective — one that celebrates movement, exploration, and the seamless connection between City and Nature.

And during this year’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Event (11.20–12.1), shoppers can experience that vision with the biggest savings of the year, plus added seasonal value through fleece-lined layering pieces, winter pants, and all-purpose long sleeves that anchor the modern cold-weather wardrobe.

See the City. Seek the Horizon.

Shop the Black Friday Sale today to experience the Horizon Collection. Don’t miss the year’s best offers—act now before the sale ends!