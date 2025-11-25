Catch The Holiday Magic at Suntec City’s Pokémon Adventure

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This festive season, Suntec City is set to transform into Singapore’s most exciting holiday adventure destination, as the world of Pokémon springs from consoles into a digital-led festive adventure at the mall. From 6 November to 28 December, Suntec City’s Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) will transform into a hub of joyous festive cheer where shoppers can immerse themselves in interactive quests, enjoy high energy dance parades and browse holiday edition merchandise.

STRIKE A POSE WITH PIKACHU AND FRIENDS

Every weekend, a rotating lineup of Pokémon from Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax to the starter trio Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly excitedly await to greet families and fans for picture-perfect moments at the Atrium (Tower 1 & 2)’s Dance Patio.

For an extra dash of festive cheer, the space will come alive even more on select days with a spirited holiday performance, as Pikachu and friends light up the stage with joyful tunes and cheerful choreography. Outside of the Dance Parade, visitors can still delight in inflatable installations of Tepig, Chikorita, Totodile and Poké Balls – providing an immersive Pokémon experience that visitors and fans alike can enjoy, explore, and photograph throughout the day.

EXPLORE LIKE A TRAINER IN A DIGITAL SNOWSTORM QUEST

Step into the Holiday Cabin, where an interactive snowy landscape comes to life, complete with rustic wooden finishes and a festive red rooftop. Here, playful elements invite families, Pokémon fans, and the young at heart to engage with the magic of the season. Swept into a wintry tale where an avalanche has blanketed the landscape, groups of up to 15 players must put their Trainer’s observation skills to the test and race against the clock to uncover beloved Pokémon such as Pikachu, Snorlax and Eevee – perfect for a holiday adventure full of fun, teamwork, and festive cheer.

POWER UP YOUR PLAY WITH POKÉMON

Pokémon fans of all ages are also invited to gather at the Pokémon Trading Card Game Zone; a hub designed for both new and seasoned Trainers. This season, The Pokémon Company unveils the New Trainer Journey, an initiative designed to welcome beginners into the world of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Here, new players are to collect their physical tickets, which assigns them a same-day timeslot for their training session, with limited slots available daily.

Upon completing the 30-minute session, each participant will receive a starter kit to kick off their adventures – comprising a Deck Case, a Deck Shield, a Demo Deck (30 cards), a Playmat Flyer, and a Voucher.

Beyond training, this zone also doubles as a space for community play, where seasoned Trainers are welcome to gather for casual matches with a lead up to the two-day Master Ball League at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, blending competitive play with the in-mall festive experience.

Pokémon fans can also look forward to exploring the Pokémon Retail Pop-Up featuring merchandise ranging from trading cards to collectibles, perfect for seasonal gifting. To level up the fun, visitors can step into an all-new battle experience within the world of Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the Nintendo Switch 2 and discover the thrill of next-gen Pokémon adventure like never before.

That’s not all – there are prizes up for grabs as Suntec City rolls out “Who’s That Pokémon?” 50 Days of Winners from 6 November to 25 December. Daily fun puzzles will be unveiled on the 3-metre Advent Christmas Tree at the Atrium (Tower 1 & 2), with the lucky winners announced on the following day. Fans can enter by submitting their answers via Suntec City’s Instagram page ( @sunteccity ) for a chance to win.

Finally, for Trainers craving to meet more Pokémon, the play experience extends to Pokémon GO with Event PokéStops & Gym and Timed Research tasks to explore all around the mall.

Explore Like A Trainer event will be open from 11am to 9pm daily at Suntec City’s Atrium (Tower 1 & 2). Each session in the Holiday Cabin runs for 10 minutes, with complimentary entry for Suntec+ App members. No minimum age required. Further information is available in the Appendix.

UNWRAP POKÉMON SURPRISES AND MOMENTS AT SUNTEC CITY

No Pokémon Trainer’s holiday adventure is complete without gifts, and Suntec City ensures shoppers are rewarded at every turn. Shoppers can look forward to redeeming a charming series of Holiday Edition Pokémon Rugs in four unique collectible designs, available from 1 December as blind boxes. More seasonal treats, including Pokémon-themed Gift Bag Sets (2-piece), will also be up for grabs throughout the campaign period, further adding to the holiday excitement.

Full details on redemption tiers and tenant offers are available in the Appendix.

Beyond redemptions, the holiday cheer extends into the mall with Instagram-worthy spots – from a 6-metre Pikachu inflatable at Esplanade MRT entrance, welcoming visitors on their way into the mall, to a towering 12-metre Christmas Tree and a Snowfall Show that brings wintry magic to Suntec Plaza. Fans can also explore more festive-themed photo zones at Level 1 (outside BYD) and Level 2 (outside Bed Bath N’ Table), each paired with scannable QR codes unlocking playful AR filters for a fun, sharable holiday adventure.

From exciting interactive experiences and lively dance performances to holiday edition merchandise, Suntec City is bringing the Pokémon World to life this Christmas, creating fun and fuzzy memories that go far beyond the screen.

For hi-res images, please download from this link .

For the latest updates, visit:

https://sunteccity.com.sg/catch_the_holiday_magic

Appendix

Programming at Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2)

Explore Like A

Trainer Holiday Cabin Location: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) 6 November – 28 December 11am – 9pm daily Free admission for Suntec+ App members. Meet & Greet Location: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2), Dance Patio Nov 8 & 9 | 15 & 16 | 22 & 23 | 29 & 30 Dec 6 & 7 | 13 & 14 | 20 & 21 5pm Dance Parade Location: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2), Dance Patio Nov 15 & 22 Dec 13 & 20 3pm Who’s That

Pokémon: 50 Days of

Winners Location: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) 6 November – 25 December Prizes include a Pokémon Trading Card Game Fun Pack and $30 Suntec City e-Vouchers. Pokémon Trading

Card Game Zone:

New Trainer Journey Location: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) 8, 9, 15, 16 Nov and 22 Nov onwards, 30-minutes per session Limited slots available daily. Kindly note that the New Trainer Journey is strictly limited to first-timers of Pokémon TCG, and additional checks may be conducted upon registration. Pokémon Legends: Z

to A Zone Location: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) 8, 9, 15, 16 Nov and 22 Nov onwards Free for all to trial.

Programming across Suntec City

Pokémon-themed

Photo Zones (with Christmas AR

Filters) Locations: ● Level 1 (outside BYD, #01-463) ● Level 2 (outside Bed Bath N’ Table, #02-325) Snowfall Show Location: Suntec Plaza 7 November – 25 December ● Fridays & Saturdays: 7.30pm, 8.30pm, 9.30pm ● Sundays: 7.30pm & 8.30pm ● Additional Dates: 24 & 25 Dec (Wed & Thu): 7:30pm, 8:30pm 10 minutes per session

Spending Rewards (Tenant-Exclusive)

Tenant-Exclusive

Deals 6 November – 28 December Redemption Mechanics: Spend a min. of $60 (in a same day single receipt) and a Retailer’s e-Voucher will be credited for shoppers to spend at selected stores.

Credited Retailer’s e-Voucher(s) will be subject to a minimum spend requirement.

Spending Reward Tiers (6 November – 28 December)

Kindly note that spending at the Pokémon Retail Pop-Up is excluded from spend and redeem tiers.

Rewards

Description Min. $60 Spend Min. $120 Spend Min. $180 Spend Accumulated

$1,000 Spend

from 6 to 30 November **Holiday Edition

Pokémon Gift

Bag Set (2-pc) ✓ ✓ ✓ **$3 Carpark

Dollars ✓ ✓ ✓ *Retailer’s e-

Voucher ✓ ✓ ✓ *$5 Suntec City e-Voucher ✓ ✓ **HSBC Cards

Exclusive: $10

Suntec City e-Voucher ✓ ✓ **Holiday Edition

Pokémon Rug

(available from 1

Dec onwards) ✓ *$80 Suntec City

e-Voucher ✓

*The following e-Vouchers will be credited directly into Suntec+ App wallets for members:

Retailer’s e-Voucher

$5 Suntec City e-Voucher

$80 Suntec City e-Voucher

**The following redemptions are to be completed at Customer Service Counters: