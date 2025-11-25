FutureGen Girls Foundation Hosts Inaugural FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award Ceremony

On 22 November, the Foundation celebrated its first cohort of teen girl students “Discovering Their Paths. Leading Their Futures.”



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2025 – The FutureGen Girls Foundation (the “Foundation”) hosted its inaugural FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award Ceremony last Saturday, recognizing teen girls for their youth to careers development. The Award Ceremony was held at The GalaMuse, K11 ATELIER, Victoria Dockside, in the presence of leaders from government, education, and business.

Launched by the Foundation in May 2024, the FutureGen Young Women Leaders Award (the “Award”) aims to empower girls aged 12–19 to Discover Their Paths. Lead Their Futures. Over the past year, over 600 girls have joined as members of the new Award Scheme. The inaugural Award Ceremony recognized 35 students who have reached the Bronze Award milestone by participating in: skill-building workshops, career experiences, and community projects.

Celebrating A Year of Exploration

Nearly 150 guests, including students, educators, committee members, industry advisors, and supporting organisation representatives came together to celebrate the milestone. Guest of Honour Ms. Joyce Chan, Commissioner for Women Affairs at the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, congratulated participants and commended the Foundation for providing and expanding access to youth-to-careers exploration opportunities.

“You are all the living proof of Future-Ready Young Women Leaders,” said Ms. Chan. “As an international hub of finance, trade and innovation, Hong Kong provides a unique platform for young women to thrive. I encourage our young ladies here to seize the golden opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship and professional services, and become ‘trailblazers’ who break gender and professional barriers, lead women’s participation in high-quality economic growth, and contribute to the advancement of both Hong Kong and the nation.”

“Our focus through the Award is to level the playing field for teen girls and young women pursuing STEM fields, and also support their exploration of diverse careers experiencing AI transformations,” said Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, Founder of the FutureGen Girls Foundation. “We aim to build a strong talent pipeline of women and leaders prepared for the future world of work in this AI era.”

“Behind every girl who discovers her path through the FutureGen Girls Foundation are the partners who open the door,” added Ms. Secy Cheung, Foundation Founding Board Director. “Our Supporting Organisations are the heartbeat of this movement. Their partnership has turned inspiration into action.”

From Celebration to Elevation

Having gained recognition under the Award, the Bronze Awardees are now eligible to participate in unique reward opportunities offered through the Foundation’s extensive network. These include: interaction opportunities with executives and professionals in media and finance, immersive experiences in the world of production and entertainment, and personal branding opportunities with a leading cosmetic label.

As they received their awards, recipients received a warm round of applause, followed by the Youth to Career Panel “Experts Share: Career Trends and Insights for Youth Today.” The career guidance panel, moderated by Mr. Lawrence Hung, Immediate Past President and Executive Council Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management, featured guest panelists Serena Tang, Career Development and Training Director (Master’s Programmes), HKU Business School, and Selina Wong, Head of Marketing, Jobsdb by SEEK. Together, they discussed the changing landscape of work and how early, hands-on exposure can help students imagine different futures – across technology, finance, law, design and public service.

A Landmark Year for The Foundation

Since its launch, the Award Scheme has grown rapidly — welcoming over 600 student members from nearly 90 schools across all 18 Hong Kong districts. The Scheme has recognised close to 100 programmes, collaborated with approximately 90 Supporting Organisations, and delivered 10 school talks that have inspired girls to explore future pathways.

The Award Ceremony capped a milestone year for the Foundation, which continues to expand its reach and collaborations, including the addition of new committee members and industry advisors, and the release of Season 2 of the DreamTeller Interview Series, spotlighting girls and women shaping diverse fields.



About the FutureGen Girls Foundation

The FutureGen Girls Foundation (“the Foundation“) is a registered charitable organization dedicated to empowering teen girls and young women, bridging youth to careers. By collaborating with schools, industry partners, and community organizations, the Foundation creates pathways that support skill-building, career exploration, and youth leadership development across Hong Kong SAR.