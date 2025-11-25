Golden Bull Award Celebrates the Region’s Strongest and Resilient Companies

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2025 – The Golden Bull Award continues its strong presence with a clear message: Recognising SMEs that continue to demonstrate disciplined strategy, resilience and commercial clarity, despite a volatile market defined by rising operational costs, talent scarcity and tightening margins.

This year’s winners represent sectors that have had to operate under constant pressure, dealing with supply chain unpredictability, struggling with manpower constraints and navigating aggressive competition and rapid innovation cycles. Many faced stalled expansion plans, slowed customer demand and the need to scale without inflating cost structures.

The Golden Bull Award programme proved valuable because it reflects the journey of the participating companies that confronted these challenges head-on. Through the structured assessment covering growth performance, financial stability, governance standards and long-term scalability, SMEs received a clear benchmark of where they stood and where they needed to improve.

The programme’s emphasis on measurable performance also helped SMEs focus on fundamentals – profitability quality, sustainable expansion, cash-flow resilience and internal systems maturity. For many, the award journey became a strategic audit that sharpened decision-making and exposed operational blind spots that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

“SMEs are operating in one of the most demanding environments in the region. What differentiates this year’s winners is their ability to maintain discipline and clarity even when conditions are stacked against them.” Said Datuk William, Organising chairman of the Golden Bull Award. “The Golden Bull Award is not merely a recognition platform. It is a stress test that helps companies understand their weaknesses, sharpen their strategy and build the resilience needed to survive and scale in any market cycle.”

Business leaders noted that the recognition is not merely celebratory but commercially meaningful. The credibility of the Golden Bull Award supports investor confidence, strengthens partnerships and improves employer branding, giving SMEs the leverage they need to compete in a demanding environment.

As companies continue to face a competitive business landscape, the Golden Bull Award reaffirms its commitment to identifying and elevating SMEs that operate with discipline, resilience and long-term strategic intent.

Throughout the award selection process, integrity and transparency remain paramount with Baker Tilly Singapore serving as the official auditor of the program.

Since its founding in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has stood as a benchmark of SME excellence across Asia. With expansion into new Asia Pacific markets on the horizon for 2025, it continues to spotlight the region’s most inspiring business stories.

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2025 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY

1. GALAXY NEXUS AI PTE LTD

2. TCG CONSTRUCTION PTE LTD

OUTSTANDING BULL AWARD

3. BIOPAK PTE LTD

4. BK CONSULTING ENGINEERS PTE LTD

5. DAWN TECH PTE LTD

6. EPDESA PTE LTD

7. FORESTAR INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD.

8. IDID PTE LTD

9. KEN GLOBAL LOGISTICS PTE LTD

10. KEPPEL CLUB

11. MORRISON MANAGEMENT PTE LTD

12. MW GLOBAL PTE LTD

13. NGAI CHIN CONSTRUCTION PTE LTD

14. QUANTITY SOLUTIONS INC.

EMERGING BULL AWARD

15. CYBERXCENTER PTE LTD

16. D&M WITH YOU

17. FROST DESIGN & CONSULTING GROUP INC.

18. M & A EDUCATION PTE LTD

19. NGEE KOON PTE LTD

20. ON TRUST MAINTENANCE PTE LTD

21. SOLIMECH ENGINEERING PTE LTD

22. URSIDAE MANAGEMENT PTE LTD

DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS

23. GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD

DIGITAL 50 AWARDS

1. B’YOND PLATFORMS PTE LTD

2. CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

3. D&M WITH YOU

4. GALAXY NEXUS AI PTE LTD

5. GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD

6. HITACHI SOLUTIONS ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD

7. KEPPEL CLUB

8. M1 LIMITED

GOLDEN BULL INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS

1. MR. CHAN MING YANG – M & A EDUCATION PTE LTD

2. MR. DEXTER ALLAN – GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD

3. MS. JAE TEO – URSIDAE MANAGEMENT PTE LTD

4. MR. RICK LIAO – FORESTAR INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD.

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia’s oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 5,500 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.