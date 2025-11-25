insMind Launches AI Agent for Smarter, Flexible Visual Creation

From a single prompt, create AI-generated images and videos in one seamless flow—faster and easier than ever.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — insMind , an AI-powered platform for image and video creation, today announced the launch of insMind AI Agent , a feature designed to simplify and scale visual creation. With one prompt, users can instantly generate images, videos, and other visual tasks within a seamless production flow.



insMind AI Agent: create AI-generated images and videos in one canvas

Inside insMind: How the AI Agent Simplifies Visual Creation

Effortless Chat and Creation in One Canvas

insMind integrates image generation, editing, and video creation into a unified workflow. Through live chat, the AI Agent interprets prompts, clarifies direction, organizes ideas, and provides suggestions. Users can refine, compare, and animate visuals in the same space, ensuring a smooth creative experience.

Edit, Refine, and Explore Without Limits

Within insMind Canvas, every visual is editable and expandable. Users can adjust text, layout, colors, and styles, generate similar images or variations, and refine videos directly through chat. This enables continuous exploration as ideas evolve.

Top AI Models, Smarter Execution

AI Agent brings together leading AI video and image models, including GPT-4o, Nano Banana, Recraft, Sora 2, VEO 3, Wan 2.5, Hailuo, and Kling AI—in one platform. It analyzes each prompt to identify intent and automatically triggers the correct model, streamlining workflows and reducing manual steps.

Ready-Made AI Templates for Real Needs

insMind offers 100+ AI templates across e-commerce, social media marketing, and product design. Users can upload images, update prompts, and quickly generate professional visuals aligned with practical needs.

Generate Product Sets for E-commerce

AI Agent also creates consistent product sets tailored to marketplace standards. By analyzing reference images and trending styles on platforms like Amazon, it produces visuals that match size, style, and visual requirements.

“With AI Agent, our goal is to make visual creation as effortless as inspiration,” said James Miller, Product Manager at insMind. “From a single sketch and prompt, users can now generate complete image and video campaigns—faster, smarter, and ready for use.”

About insMind

insMind is a Singapore-based AI creative platform that enables users to produce high-quality images and videos in minutes. It unifies advanced AI models to make visual creation faster, simpler, and more accessible worldwide.

To learn more, visit https://www.insmind.com/ and https://www.insmind.com/ai-agent/