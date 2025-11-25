PT UOB Asset Management Indonesia Achieves Record AUM with Year-to-Date Growth of More Than 80%, Deepens Commitment to Sustainable Investing

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT UOB Asset Management Indonesia (“UOBAMI”) has achieved record-high assets under management (AUM) for eight consecutive months, reaching IDR 1.5 trillion as of end October 2025. This milestone highlights UOBAMI’s growing presence in Indonesia’s investment landscape.

Since officially joining the UOBAM Group in late 2019, UOBAMI has steadily expanded its capabilities and product offerings. These strategic efforts have contributed to strong and consistent AUM growth. Since the start of this year, UOBAMI recorded a year-to-date (YTD) AUM increase of 84.32%, well above the industry average of 23.61%.

Growing Momentum for Responsible Investment

In recent years, the investment landscape has seen a meaningful shift. Investors increasingly look for investments that delivers financial returns while generating a positive impact on society and the environment. Many ask themselves: “How can my investments make a positive impact?”

This evolving mindset has driven the expansion of ESG-integrated strategies at UOBAMI. Currently, approximately 33% of UOBAMI’s total AUM is allocated to funds that incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. These strategies are aligned not only with Indonesia’s sustainability goals but also reflect UOBAMI’s long-term commitment to responsible investing and supporting the transition to a sustainable economy.

Recognised for Industry Excellence

UOBAMI has won three major industry awards in 2025 for its strong market performance. They are:

Best ESG Manager – Asia Asset Management Awards

Best Strategic Initiative (Nonbank Financial Institution) Indonesia – FinanceAsia

– Market Awards – Indonesia – AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards (two consecutive wins)

In response to these achievements, Widrawan Hindrawan, Chief Executive Officer of PT UOB Asset Management Indonesia, said:

“This milestone reflects not only the trust our clients have placed in us, but also our continued commitment to delivering responsible and forward-looking investment solutions. As sustainable investing becomes a defining force in the future of finance, we believe that asset managers have a crucial role to play in driving long-term value creation for both investors and society.“

Building a Sustainable Future

Over the past year, UOBAMI has expanded its portfolio of ESG-focused products and embedded sustainability deeper across its investment processes. By applying thorough ESG integration, transparent stewardship, and a thematic investment lens, the company aims to deliver competitive financial returns while supporting meaningful environmental and social impact.

Looking ahead, UOBAMI aims to continue to align its investment strategies with Indonesia’s and ASEAN’s sustainability targets, while further strengthening partnerships with local and global stakeholders to drive collective action towards sustainable growth. The company will also focus on encouraging broader awareness and adoption of sustainable investing practices, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for positive change in the market.

Commitment Beyond Milestones

This milestone is not an endpoint, but a foundation for the next chapter of UOBAMI’s journey. The company believes that finance can be a powerful force to drive positive change. Together with its clients and partners, UOBAMI remains committed to helping shape a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for Indonesia and the region.

About PT UOB Asset Management Indonesia

PT UOB Asset Management Indonesia (“UOBAMI”) is part of UOB Asset Management Ltd (“UOBAM”) which is headquartered in Singapore. UOBAMI offers a wide selection of products for both retail and high-net worth clients, as well as institutional clients.

Through its products, UOBAMI also upholds the principle of sustainable investing by inviting investors to invest long term for the future, as well as providing consulting solutions as investment advisers. More information about UOBAMI can be found at www.uobam.co.id.

UOBAM Ltd has close to 40 years of experience investing in fixed income and equity securities, with AUM exceeding SGD 39 billion as of 30 September 2025. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, from retail mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to Individual Client Fund Management services and portfolio management for institutional clients. A leader in innovation, UOBAM Ltd provides digital options to manage investments with the UOBAM Invest robo-advisor, making investing simpler, smarter, and safer.

UOBAM Ltd currently has one of the widest networks in Asia, operating in nine different countries (Brunei, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam), and has over 16,000 distribution points across Asia.

