GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In November, as a dynamic response to The State Council of the People’s Republic of China’s call for an “AI Plus” initiative, Shenzhen is translating policy into groundbreaking reality. The upcoming 2025 Shenzhen International AI Sanitation Robot & Application Innovation Competition will feature a special “OpenHarmony Formation.” Leading enterprises like SAITE intelligence, COWA robot, XiNiu, JiMuXingYuan, JingLv Environment, and NiuEnChi will deploy their AI-powered sanitation robots in this coordinated display, presenting a new vision for urban cleanliness. Co-wise Company is one of the supporting companies of this competition, which helps to provide different kinds of service, such as photo taking, media communication, and document preparing.

1. A Tech Showcase: The OpenHarmony Formation

The “AI Plus” initiative emphasizes technological integration and real-world application. Today’s AI sanitation robots are no longer isolated units. As a pioneer in reform and innovation, Longgang District has ambitiously set its sights on becoming China’s first “HarmonyOS District,” achieving a key breakthrough in public sanitation.

Leveraging district-wide 5G private networks and IoT infrastructure, Longgang has deeply implemented the open-source, Harmony-compatible M-Robots OS. Its ultra-low latency significantly reduces multi-device coordination costs and grants these robots unprecedented intelligence.

2. Setting Standards for Industry Growth

The event is not just a competition; it’s a platform for shaping industry standards and releasing cutting-edge technologies, featuring several landmark achievements.

The China Urban Environmental Sanitation Association will present the Technical Requirements for AI Cleaning Robots (Draft for Comments). This first-of-its-kind national standard fills a critical gap, providing unified specifications for the entire product lifecycle—from design and manufacturing to testing and final acceptance—guiding the industry towards high-quality development.

Concurrently, Longgang District will unveil China’s first standardized operational model for non-standard scenarios. Pioneered in Henggang Subdistrict, this model uses a “five-in-one” integrated land-air perception network.

3. Connecting Industries, Fostering Collaboration

The competition features real-world tests in three scenarios: park squares, pedestrian/cycle paths, and service roads. This allows government and enterprise observers to evaluate technologies firsthand. Attendees include sanitation departments, urban service companies, and investors from across China. The organizers will facilitate on-site matchmaking, helping participants access procurement needs and convert leads into orders. The event also connects with Belt and Road resources, top investors, industrial funds, and banks, building a bridge for collaboration and market expansion.