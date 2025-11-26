AEWIN Introduces BIS-5132 Series — 2U High-Performance General-Purpose Servers Powered by Intel Xeon 6 Processors

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AEWIN unveils the BIS-5132-2U, a versatile 2U general-purpose server powered by Intel’s latest Xeon 6 processors built on Intel 3 process technology. Featuring a single Intel Xeon 6700/6500-series CPU, the BIS-5132 delivers exceptional compute density with up to 86 P-cores or 144 E-cores for demanding workloads. Designed for scalability, the platform accommodates 12 large form factor (3.5″) drive bays and up to 8 PCIe expansion slots address a wide range of deployment scenarios.



2U High-Performance General-Purpose Servers

The BIS-5132-2U features 8x DDR5 RDIMM modules running at speeds up to 6400MT/s. Leveraging up to 136 PCIe Gen5 lanes enabled by the Granite Rapids-SP RIS architecture, the system provides up to 8 PCIe expansion slots for flexible configurations including high throughput NICs, storage adapter cards for high-speed NVMe SSDs, and advanced GPU/FPGA accelerators to deliver outstanding I/O performance and scalability.

In addition to two rear 2.5″ SSD bays, the BIS-5132-2U integrates dual PCIe Gen5 M.2 2280/22110 NVMe SSD slots with PCIe x2/x4 signals for boot storage. The system supports dual 10GbE RJ45 ports powered by Intel E610 and a 1GbE management port via AST2600. Despite its rich I/O feature set, the system maintains a compact footprint as 670mm chassis depth for easy installation across diverse environments.

BIS-5132-2U: 2U General Purpose Server with single Intel Xeon 6700/6500-series processor with P-cores and E-cores, up to 8x PCIe slots for NICs, Accelerators & NVMe SSDs, 2x 10G MGMT, 12 3.5″, 2x 2.5″

PS: Dual width PCIe Gen5 x16 slots are available with mechanical customization.