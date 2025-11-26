AgiBot Makes Singapore Market Debut at AI Gravity 2025

Unveiling Full Humanoid and Commercial Robot Portfolio

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AgiBot, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today announced its official entry into the Singapore market at AI Gravity (AIMX) 2025, held from November 26 to 28 at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 1 Hall C, Booth F01. This debut marks AgiBot‘s first major showcase in the city-state, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building partnerships and advancing automation across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Singapore is a strategic gateway and innovation hub for the Asia-Pacific region. Our presence here marks an important milestone in AgiBot‘s expansion into this high-growth market,” said Abel Deng, President, Asia Pacific Region, AgiBot. “The event provides an ideal platform to introduce our full family of embodied AI humanoid and to explore potential collaborations, including joint partnerships, the AI robot experience centre, rental alliances, and more.“

During the three-day event, AgiBot is presenting its complete robotics portfolio, giving attendees a first look at its intelligent robot ecosystem and real-world applications. The product lineup includes:

AgiBot A2 – a full-size humanoid designed for natural interaction, agile mobility, and high-precision manipulation

AgiBot X2 – a fully intelligent humanoid built for rich multimodal interaction and agile autonomous navigation

AgiBot G1 – a compact embodied-AI robot offering precise perception and flexible operation across diverse scenarios

AgiBot D1 Pro – a high-mobility quadruped platform engineered for tough terrain and advanced modular applications

AgiBot C5 – an autonomous commercial floor-care robot delivering efficient sweeping, scrubbing, and smart navigation for large facilities

“AgiBot‘s cutting-edge, general-purpose humanoids represent the future of automation.” said Edwin Yap, Founder of Mr.Robot. “As AgiBot‘s partner in Singapore, Mr.Robot will leverage our deep local networks and operational expertise to ensure successful deployment and hands-on support across the city-state, delivering unprecedented productivity gains and new avenues for innovation to our customers.”

This debut underscores AgiBot’s long-term commitment to the Singaporean market and its regional partners. The company aims to build lasting partnerships with local enterprises and organizations to drive innovation across industrial automation, entertainment, and service-driven sectors.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth F01 for live demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and discussions on partnership, deployment, and future collaboration opportunities as AgiBot expands its presence in Singapore.

For more information, please visit AgiBot online at agibot.com and follow AgiBot:

About Agibot

AgiBot is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of robot ontology and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence – “1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence”, AgiBot is the only robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios.