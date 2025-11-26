Bali Outdoors® Announces Official Website Alongside Early Black Friday Sales Up to 50% Off

The manufacturing giant behind millions of North America’s fire pits launches BaliOutdoors.com with up to 50% off site-wide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bali Outdoors® , a long-standing expert in fire pits and outdoor heating, announced the launch of its official website, aiming to usher in a new chapter as it continues to expand its product lineups and services for customers seeking to revamp their outdoor spaces with solutions defined by premium design and top-notch craftsmanship. To celebrate this digital grand opening, Bali Outdoors has kicked off its Early Black Friday Sale, offering unmissable deals on some of its best-selling products across the website, with up to 50% discounts to fuel your winter with warmth and joy.



Built on a manufacturing heritage of millions of fire pits sold across North America, Bali Outdoors® has launched its official website and introduced Black Friday discounts of up to 50% off.

20 Years of Warmth, Now Direct to You

For over two decades, the engineering prowess behind Bali Outdoors® has quietly warmed millions of patios across North America. As the manufacturing force supplying major retailers like Home Depot , Lowe’s and Walmart and one of the top-selling brands on Amazon, Bali Outdoors® has become a leader and one of the most trusted brands in the fire pit market proven by its multi-million-unit sales and years of positive customer feedback. While the brand was established in 2015, its legacy runs deep. Backed up by its own dedicated manufacturing base and R&D team, the brand constantly adapts to the evolving needs of customers, refines its craftsmanship for exceptional durability and safety, and maintains a return rate far below the industry average since its inception.

Bali Outdoors®’ refusal to compromise on design, pricing, or durability has quickly made it a rising star in the North American market, setting a new industry benchmark by creating products that deliver unparalleled safety, ease of use, and reliability, bringing human connection to the heart of every backyard experience. Its design philosophy is to blend thoughtful design and robust structural integrity. By refining each structural detail and carefully optimizing packaging dimensions, the brand reduces logistical waste and overhead across the board, enabling it to deliver safety-certified quality at more accessible prices.

“Now, with the launch of our official website, Bali Outdoors® has taken another important step in providing customers with a hassle-free, one-stop shopping destination for product information, seasonal promotions, and a growing collection of outdoor heating and cooking solutions tailored for modern lifestyles,” said Mr. Jin, the founder of Bali Outdoors®. “Built on this new milestone, we aim to carry our promise forward by making your shopping experience more seamless and accessible, keeping your glow alive in every season and every moment outdoors, whether it is a crisp fall evening, a breezy spring night, or a snowy winter celebration,” he added.

Introducing Bali Outdoors® Flagships: Two Patio Centerpieces Keeping This Winter Glowing and Warm

Designed with versatility, durability, and convenience in mind, the 2-in-1 Bali Outdoors® 42″ Propane Fire Pit Table features a solid steel frame, a stainless-steel burner, and a real ceramic tabletop with natural stone-like lines, engineered from the ground up to spruce up the aesthetics of any patio while resisting seasonal wear. The CSA-certified unit offers up to 60,000 BTU of easily controlled heat via a pulse ignition. Included accessories are a cover lid (for full table functionality), 15 lbs of fire glass, and discreet storage for a standard 20-lb propane tank.

The Bali Outdoors® 40-inch wood-burning fire pit is built with a deep bowl structure that increases airflow for cleaner and more powerful flames. Crafted with durable, weather-resistant metal, this model ensures safe, long-lasting use with a spark-reducing basin and a sturdy round base. For greater functionality, a 360° swivel grill with adjustable height is equipped for easy cooking and portability, with simple assembly that takes less than 20 minutes.

For more information, please visit BaliOutdoors.com .