Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) (“Cheetah Mobile” or the “Company”), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “We are pleased to see continued momentum in our turnaround journey. In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered our first quarterly operating profit in six years—reaching this milestone ahead of expectations. Total revenue grew 49.6% year over year, with the AI and others segment increasing 150.8% and contributing half of total revenue, reflecting the emergence of our next growth engine. Within the AI and others segment, our AI robot business continued to perform well, supported by solid demand for our voice-enabled wheel robots and robotic arms. In parallel, we are developing AI-native tools across PC and mobile, while enhancing existing products with new AI features. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving growth by building new growth engines through continued investment in AI robots and AI tools.”

Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: “Our consistent improvement on bottom-line reflects our disciplined execution and operational improvements. Operating profit was about RMB3.9 million, increasing from an operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the year ago quarter and an operating loss of RMB11.1 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating profit reached RMB15.1 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year and RMB2.1 million in Q2. Our Internet business segment generated RMB68.2 million in adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding full-year 2024 levels and growing 86.2% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted operating loss in our AI and others segment narrowed meaningfully in this quarter. In addition, our balance sheet remains healthy.“

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight

Total revenues grew by 49.6% year-over-year to RMB287.4 million ( US$40.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by the 150.8% year-over-year increase in AI and others revenues, which already accounted for 50.4% of Cheetah Mobile’s third quarter revenues , up from 30.1% in the same period last year.

grew by 49.6% year-over-year to ( ) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by , up from 30.1% in the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 64.4% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million ( US$30.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 64.3% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million ( US$30.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter.

increased by 64.4% year-over-year to ( ) in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 64.3% year-over-year to ( ) in the third quarter of 2025. was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit was RMB3.9 million ( US$0.6 million ) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB15.1 million ( US$2.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year.

was ( ) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from operating loss of in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was million ( ) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP operating loss of in the same period last year. Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB11.0 million ( US$1.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB 46.9 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB0.2 million ( US$0.03 million ) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB35.4 million in the same period last year.

was ( ) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB 46.9 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was ( ) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of in the same period last year. As of September 30, 2025 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,597.3 million ( US$224.4 million ), ensuring strong liquidity.

, the Company had of ( ), ensuring strong liquidity. As of September 30, 2025 , the Company had long-term investments of RMB761.4 million ( US$107.0 million ).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as AI service robots and robotic arms to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile’s growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile’s ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile’s ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile’s revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acqu isitions;

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results”.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,833,031 1,597,311 224,373 Short-term investments 335 863 121 Accounts receivable, net 473,619 443,459 62,292 Prepayments and other current assets, net 1,365,761 1,115,204 156,653 Due from related parties, net 106,934 126,801 17,812 Total current assets 3,779,680 3,283,638 461,251 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 51,564 40,797 5,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,323 19,067 2,678 Intangible assets, net 190,665 205,660 28,889 Goodwill 424,099 460,034 64,621 Long-term investments 817,330 761,408 106,954 Deferred tax assets 128,581 119,725 16,818 Other non-current assets 86,059 90,317 12,687 Total non-current assets 1,724,621 1,697,008 238,378 Total assets 5,504,301 4,980,646 699,629 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 219,566 207,356 29,127 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,756,805 2,309,513 324,415 Due to related parties 69,606 18,011 2,530 Income tax payable 35,804 50,748 7,129 Total current liabilities 3,081,781 2,585,628 363,201 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 43,046 44,635 6,270 Other non-current liabilities 172,348 165,010 23,179 Total non-current liabilities 215,394 209,645 29,449 Total liabilities 3,297,175 2,795,273 392,650 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable noncontrolling interests 189,725 196,191 27,559 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 248 254 36 Additional paid-in capital 2,722,504 2,724,880 382,762 Accumulated deficit (1,232,577) (1,299,551) (182,547) Accumulated other comprehensive income 410,423 391,343 54,972 Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders’

equity 1,900,598 1,816,926 255,223 Noncontrolling interests 116,803 172,256 24,197 Total shareholders’ equity 2,017,401 1,989,182 279,420 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and

shareholders’ equity 5,504,301 4,980,646 699,629

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Revenues 192,083 287,369 40,367 569,788 841,593 118,217 Internet business 134,287 142,407 20,004 357,036 459,385 64,529 AI and others 57,796 144,962 20,363 212,752 382,208 53,688 Cost of revenues (a) (61,714) (73,005) (10,255) (197,365) (212,936) (29,911) Gross profit 130,369 214,364 30,112 372,423 628,657 88,306 Operating income and expenses: Research and development (a) (66,269) (67,962) (9,547) (177,885) (196,289) (27,573) Selling and marketing (a) (89,038) (82,806) (11,632) (237,570) (290,078) (40,747) General and administrative (a) (47,349) (60,170) (8,452) (188,104) (179,421) (25,203) Other operating income, net 278 506 71 1,014 3,465 487 Total operating income and expenses (202,378) (210,432) (29,560) (602,545) (662,323) (93,036) Operating (loss)/income (72,009) 3,932 552 (230,122) (33,666) (4,730) Other income/(expenses): Interest income, net 9,471 9,560 1,343 34,560 25,145 3,532 Foreign exchange gains 21,351 8,628 1,212 10,510 16,627 2,336 Other income/(expense), net 1,738 (12,318) (1,730) (57,469) (34,171) (4,800) (Loss)/income before income taxes (39,449) 9,802 1,377 (242,521) (26,065) (3,662) Income tax (expenses)/benefits (2,387) (13,506) (1,897) 3,806 (22,191) (3,117) Net loss (41,836) (3,704) (520) (238,715) (48,256) (6,779) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests 5,061 7,270 1,021 12,058 18,718 2,629 Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders (46,897) (10,974) (1,541) (250,773) (66,974) (9,408) Net loss per share Basic (0.0323) (0.0085) (0.0012) (0.1711) (0.0480) (0.0067) Diluted (0.0323) (0.0086) (0.0012) (0.1711) (0.0483) (0.0067) Net loss per ADS Basic (1.6150) (0.4236) (0.0600) (8.5542) (2.4019) (0.3350) Diluted (1.6150) (0.4296) (0.0600) (8.5569) (2.4130) (0.3350) Weighted average number of shares

outstanding Basic 1,509,057,830 1,548,248,444 1,548,248,444 1,499,799,151 1,527,699,928 1,527,699,928 Diluted 1,509,057,830 1,548,248,444 1,548,248,444 1,499,799,151 1,527,699,928 1,527,699,928 Weighted average number of ADSs

outstanding Basic 30,181,157 30,964,969 30,964,969 29,995,983 30,553,999 30,553,999 Diluted 30,181,157 30,964,969 30,964,969 29,995,983 30,553,999 30,553,999 Other comprehensive income/(loss) , net of tax

of nil Foreign currency translation adjustments (32,036) (16,996) (2,387) (2,622) (24,911) (3,499) Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale

securities, net 2,799 3,814 536 (4,635) 6,662 936 Other comprehensive loss (29,237) (13,182) (1,851) (7,257) (18,249) (2,563) Total comprehensive loss (71,073) (16,886) (2,371) (245,972) (66,505) (9,342) Less: Total comprehensive income attributable

to noncontrolling interests 7,346 5,774 811 11,890 19,549 2,746 Total comprehensive loss attributable to

Cheetah Mobile shareholders (78,419) (22,660) (3,182) (257,862) (86,054) (12,088) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 (a) Share-based compensation expenses RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Cost of revenues 92 4 1 541 14 2 Research and development 236 (172) (24) 644 186 26 Selling and marketing (277) 183 26 (167) 483 68 General and administrative 4,863 2,714 381 19,939 9,991 1,403 Total 4,914 2,729 384 20,957 10,674 1,499

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for per share data) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 GAAP Share-based Amortization

of Non-GAAP GAAP Share-based Amortization

of Non-GAAP Result Compensation intangible

assets* Result Result Compensation intangible

assets* Result RMB RMB RMB RMB USD RMB RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues 287,369 – – 287,369 40,367 841,593 – – 841,593 118,217 Cost of revenues (73,005) 4 – (73,001) (10,254) (212,936) 14 – (212,922) (29,909) Gross profit 214,364 4 – 214,368 30,113 628,657 14 – 628,671 88,308 Research and development (67,962) (172) 6,388 (61,746) (8,674) (196,289) 186 18,700 (177,403) (24,920) Selling and marketing (82,806) 183 2,070 (80,553) (11,315) (290,078) 483 3,008 (286,587) (40,257) General and administrative (60,170) 2,714 – (57,456) (8,071) (179,421) 9,991 – (169,430) (23,800) Other operating income, net 506 – – 506 71 3,465 – – 3,465 487 Total operating income and expenses (210,432) 2,725 8,458 (199,249) (27,989) (662,323) 10,660 21,708 (629,955) (88,490) Operating income/(loss) 3,932 2,729 8,458 15,119 2,124 (33,666) 10,674 21,708 (1,284) (182) Net (loss)/income attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders (10,974) 2,729 8,458 213 31 (66,974) 10,674 21,708 (34,592) (4,860) Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0086) 0.0018 0.0054 (0.0014) (0.0483) 0.0070 0.0141 (0.0272) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.4296) 0.0900 0.2696 (0.0700) (2.4130) 0.3500 0.7030 (1.3600) Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.0600) 0.0126 0.0376 (0.0098) (0.3350) 0.0492 0.0948 (0.1910)

For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP Result Compensation intangible

assets* Result Result Compensation intangible

assets* Result RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues 192,083 – – 192,083 569,788 – – 569,788 Cost of revenues (61,714) 92 – (61,622) (197,365) 541 – (196,824) Gross profit 130,369 92 – 130,461 372,423 541 – 372,964 Research and development (66,269) 236 6,156 (59,877) (177,885) 644 18,468 (158,773) Selling and marketing (89,038) (277) 469 (88,846) (237,570) (167) 1,407 (236,330) General and administrative (47,349) 4,863 – (42,486) (188,104) 19,939 – (168,165) Other operating income, net 278 – – 278 1,014 – – 1,014 Total operating income and expenses (202,378) 4,822 6,625 (190,931) (602,545) 20,416 19,875 (562,254) Operating loss (72,009) 4,914 6,625 (60,470) (230,122) 20,957 19,875 (189,290) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (46,897) 4,914 6,625 (35,358) (250,773) 20,957 19,875 (209,941) Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0323) 0.0033 0.0044 (0.0246) (0.1711) 0.0140 0.0132 (0.1439) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (1.6150) 0.1650 0.2200 (1.2300) (8.5569) 0.7000 0.6619 (7.1950) * This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for percentage) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Internet

Business AI and

others Consolidated Internet

Business AI and

others Consolidated RMB RMB RMB USD RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues 142,407 144,962 287,369 40,367 459,385 382,208 841,593 118,217 Operating Costs and expenses Cost of revenues(i) 25,999 47,002 73,001 10,254 75,306 137,616 212,922 29,909 Selling and marketing(i) 45,371 37,252 82,623 11,606 174,986 114,609 289,595 40,679 Research and development(i) 33,441 34,693 68,134 9,571 99,693 96,410 196,103 27,547 Other segment items(i) 16,252 40,698 56,950 8,000 41,199 124,766 165,965 23,313 Adjusted operating income/(loss) 21,344 (14,683) 6,661 936 68,201 (91,193) (22,992) (3,231) Unallocated amounts-share based

compensations (2,729) (384) (10,674) (1,499) Operating income/(loss) 3,932 552 (33,666) (4,730) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss) Interest income, net 9,560 1,343 25,145 3,532 Foreign exchange gains, net 8,628 1,212 16,627 2,336 Other expense , net (12,318) (1,730) (34,171) (4,800) Income/(loss) before income taxes 9,802 1,377 (26,065) (3,662)

For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Internet

Business AI and others Consolidated Internet

Business AI and others Consolidated RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues 134,287 57,796 192,083 357,036 212,752 569,788 Operating Costs and expenses Cost of revenues(i) 19,687 41,935 61,622 58,638 138,186 196,824 Selling and marketing(i) 53,113 36,202 89,315 130,702 107,035 237,737 Research and development(i) 32,594 33,439 66,033 84,825 92,416 177,241 Other segment items(i) 15,088 27,120 42,208 46,245 120,906 167,151 Adjusted operating income/(losses) 13,805 (80,900) (67,095) 36,626 (245,791) (209,165) Unallocated amounts-share based

compensations (4,914) (20,957) Operating loss (72,009) (230,122) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss) Interest income, net 9,471 34,560 Foreign exchange gains, net 21,351 10,510 Other income/(expense), net 1,738 (57,469) Loss before income taxes (39,449) (242,521) (i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.