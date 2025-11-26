China Cycle 2026: Building An Innovation Driven, Intelligence-led Future

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 34th China International Bicycle Fair (China Cycle 2026) is expected to unveil the grand exhibition from May 5 to 8, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), themed “Innovation-Driven, Intelligence-Led Future.” Building on three decades of expertise and innovation, China Cycle has become a pivotal hub shaping global trends in the bicycle and e-bike industries and a leading professional platform with deep industry influence.



the 34th China International Bicycle Fair (China Cycle 2026)

In 2024, China’s total bicycle production reached nearly 99.54 million, the imports of race bicycles recorded a growth of 12.5 percent year-on-year in 2024, while high-end e-bicycles accounted for 19.1 percent of its total last year.

Acting as a strategic gateway, China Cycle connects global enterprises to access China’s vast consumer market directly and gain critical insights into local demands, thereby facilitating the expansion of sales channels and fostering global cooperation for mutual win-wins. At the same time, it functions as an industrial hub, consistently propelling the entire sector forward. By showcasing cutting-edge innovations and setting future trends, it plays a vital role in steering the industry’s continuous development and evolution.

China Cycle 2025 featured 13 exhibition halls, and attracted more than 1,580 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions. The 2026 tradeshow is expected to cover 160,000 square meters with expanded and optimized layout, responding to the evolving needs of businesses and buyers with forward-thinking planning, it creates valuable opportunities to showcase the strength of China’s bicycle industry and enhance the value of the global supply chain.

China’s bicycle and e-bicycle market is growing continuously, and with the new national standards for electric bicycles implemented, the accelerated green and low-carbon transformation is expanding opportunities in the international market. China Cycle, serving as the bridge and link, is committed to fostering a new pattern of synergistic development and mutual benefits for the global two-wheeler industry.

In 2025, numerous international brands leveraged their presence at the exhibition to access the Chinese market, successfully expanding their sales channels for their businesses. The Chinese consumer market’s demand for high-quality and innovative bicycle and electric mobility is presenting substantial opportunities for global brands. China Cycle cordially invites enterprises from around the world to participate in this premier industry event, explore business opportunities, and jointly build the future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.e-chinacycle.com/.

Registration is open at http://cep.e-chinacycle.com/NetExhibit/en.

Media Contact: info@e-chinacycle.com