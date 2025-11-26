COSRX The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch Claims No. 1 Spot in Amazon’s Eye Mask Category

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cold mornings, late nights, and nonstop holiday hustle? Your eyes don’t have to show it. Beloved Korean skincare brand COSRX, known for its science-backed and community-loved formulas, is celebrating a major achievement: its Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch has officially reached the No. 1 position in Amazon‘s Eye Mask category.

This pink-toned hydrogel eye mask first made waves backstage at Paris Fashion Week SS26, where COSRX supported the Courrèges and Caroline Hu shows as an official skincare sponsor with international artist agency RAVE. After quickly becoming a must-have among makeup artists and models for its instant de-puffing and cooling effect, the eye patches have taken social media by storm, with influencers such as @Jooshica, @krissleos, @nikkietutorials, @angelreese10, and @amyflamy1 on TikTok and Instagram raving about their visible results in under ten minutes. Amazon reviewers agree, with hundreds of 5-star ratings highlighting noticeably brighter, firmer under-eyes, even after a single use.



What makes this bestseller so effective?

The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch is infused with four rejuvenating peptides, collagen, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and vitamin B12 – a powerhouse blend that hydrates, firms, and energizes the delicate under-eye area. Designed to visibly reduce puffiness and fine lines, the patches also improve firmness and brightness, making them an ideal fix for dark circles, crow’s feet, and fatigue.

Backed by clinical results, the patches have been shown to reduce puffiness by 25%, boost hydration by 68%, and improve firmness by 17% after just one use. With benefits this visible, it’s no surprise they’ve become a go-to for tired mornings, long nights, and everything in between.

Requiring just ten minutes to work, they fit seamlessly into any routine – offering an instant refresh that leaves the eyes looking brighter, smoother, and well-rested with minimal effort.

Part of the COSRX Peptide Line

As part of COSRX’s growing portfolio of peptide-powered innovations, the Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch builds on the proven efficacy of the brand’s best-selling The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask – two products that have already earned widespread praise for targeting complex skin concerns with visible results.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster, in particular, delivers six multi-functional peptides that help improve firmness, fine lines, skin texture, tone, and overall resilience. Used as a first-step serum, it preps the skin to better absorb the rest of your routine while delivering a refreshing, non-sticky finish ideal for any season. Together with the Peptide Collagen Eye Patch, these formulas reflect COSRX’s commitment to offering dermatologist-backed solutions that address multiple concerns – from dullness and dehydration to oiliness, sensitivity, and signs of aging – with simplicity and strength.

Available Now at Up to 30% Off

COSRX is offering up to 30% off the bestselling eye patches during its Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale on Amazon, running now through December 1. It’s the perfect time to stock up – or gift a few to friends and family in need of a little extra glow this season.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. COSRX is also on Instagram and TikTok.