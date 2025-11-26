F+L Week 2026 Announces Initial Line-Up of Confirmed Speakers March 26-27, 2026 | The St. Regis Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — F&L Asia Ltd. is pleased to announce the initial line-up of confirmed speakers for F+L Week 2026, the region’s premier conference for the fuels, lubricants, energy, and mobility industries. The 2026 event marks the 31st anniversary of F+L Week, reinforcing its long-standing role as Asia’s most influential platform for strategic dialogue and technical leadership.

Senior executives from Bangchak, TotalEnergies, Lubrizol, Afton Chemical, and other leading organisations will share their insights on the technologies, policies, and market forces shaping the future of fuels and lubricants. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s theme, “Navigating Uncertainties. Strengthening Resilience.”, reflects the industry’s accelerating transformation amid shifting energy systems and global mobility demands. The 2026 programme spans key topics, including:

Asia’s energy transition and mobility policy

energy transition and mobility policy EV/HEV lubrication and next-generation e-fluids

Global chemical regulation and emerging performance standards

Low-carbon fuels, SAF, bioenergy, and maritime decarbonisation

Advanced Masterclasses for up to 50 participants

A curated Poster Showcase presented during the March 26 networking reception

F+L Week 2026 will feature 28 expert speakers, four high-level panel discussions, 12 networking opportunities, and expanded opportunities for technical learning, innovation sharing, and collaboration across sectors.

“F+L Week continues to serve as the leading platform for knowledge exchange and strategic engagement across the fuels and lubricants value chain,” said Vicky Villena-Denton, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of F&L Asia Ltd. “We look forward to welcoming delegates to another world-class programme in Bangkok.”

The confirmed speaker list is available here: https://fuelsandlubes.com/fl-exhibition/fl-week-2026-speakers/

F&L Asia Awards 2026 – Call for Nominations

The deadline to submit your nominations for the F&L Asia Awards 2026 is December 1, 2025.

Award Categories:

Person of the Year – Recognizing outstanding individual contributions to the fuels and lubricants industry in Asia .

– Recognizing outstanding individual contributions to the fuels and lubricants industry in . Product Development of the Year – Honoring technological innovations or product developments that significantly enhance efficiency, processes, or sustainability.

– Honoring technological innovations or product developments that significantly enhance efficiency, processes, or sustainability. Future Leaders Award – For emerging leaders with up to 15 years of industry experience who have demonstrated exceptional leadership potential.

– For emerging leaders with up to 15 years of industry experience who have demonstrated exceptional leadership potential. Lifetime Achievement Award – Celebrating individuals who have made a lasting and influential impact on the industry.

– Celebrating individuals who have made a lasting and influential impact on the industry. Best Poster Award – Outstanding research presented during the Poster Session and Welcome Cocktails at F+L Week 2026 on March 26, 2026 .

Winners will be honored during the F&L Asia Awards Gala Dinner on March 27, 2026, at the Astor Ballroom of The St. Regis Bangkok.

Early Bird registration for F+L Week 2026 is available until December 31, 2025.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact emarquillero@fuelsandlubes.com

Sales & Marketing Contact:

Eric Marquillero

Sales & Marketing Assistant

Email: emarquillero@fuelsandlubes.com

Phone: +63 977 385 3142

Website: https://www.fuelsandlubes.com/