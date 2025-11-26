FranklinWH aPower S Wins “Best-in-Show” in Solar Power World’s 2025 Top Products Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., a leader in residential energy storage solutions, is proud to announce that its newly launched home battery, the aPower S, has been selected as a Best-in-Show winner in the Residential category of Solar Power World’s 2025 Top Products contest.

The annual Top Products awards program from Solar Power World honors the most innovative and installer-friendly technologies in the solar and storage industry, with a particular emphasis this year on solutions that improve ease-of-use during installation and commissioning. The recognition of the aPower S underscores FranklinWH’s commitment to elevating installer experience and delivering homeowner value.

What Sets the aPower S Apart

FranklinWH’s value that product innovation should be market-oriented and technology-driven is what enables aPower S to gain a competitive edge：

With a leading-edge usable storage capacity of 15 kWh and the ability to manage up to 20 kW of PV input power, a single aPower S unit meets the growing demands of modern homes.

Its direct DC solar integration system architecture and backward compatibility minimize the need for extra equipment and simplify future expansions.

Designed with top-quality components, advanced thermal design and a long-term warranty, it delivers unrivaled reliability and performance, with flexible scalability.

“Being chosen as a Best-in-Show winner by Solar Power World is a tremendous validation of our efforts,” said Gary Lam, CEO & Co-Founder of FranklinWH. “The aPower S was built to meet the evolving energy demand for homeowners: higher loads, more intelligent energy use, and long-term resiliency. This award reflects our team’s dedication to creating storage solutions that aren’t only technically advanced. They’re designed to be truly practical for installers and meaningful for homeowners.”

As the home energy storage market continues to accelerate, FranklinWH plans to continue expanding manufacturing capacity, installer partnerships and ecosystem integration. The company views this award as both an endorsement of what the aPower S already achieves and a motivation for future innovation.

FranklinWH’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing further strengthens this momentum. With its new domestic production facility now in place, the company is ramping up its capacity to innovate faster, maintain greater market stability, and shorten delivery timelines for installers and homeowners.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH’s team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com.

