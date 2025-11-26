Gaotu Techedu Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights [1]

Net revenues were RMB1,579.0 million , increased by 30.7% from RMB1,208.3 million in the same period of 2024.

were , increased by 30.7% from in the same period of 2024. Gross billings [2] were RMB1,188.9 million , increased by 11.2% from RMB1,069.2 million in the same period of 2024.

were , increased by 11.2% from in the same period of 2024. Loss from operations was RMB178.0 million , compared with loss from operations of RMB490.1 million in the same period of 2024.

was , compared with loss from operations of in the same period of 2024. Net loss was RMB147.1 million , compared with net loss of RMB471.3 million in the same period of 2024.

was , compared with net loss of in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB137.7 million , compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB457.2 million in the same period of 2024.

was , compared with non-GAAP net loss of in the same period of 2024. Net operating cash outflow was RMB660.2 million , compared with net operating cash outflow of RMB714.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Key Financial and Operating Data

(In thousands of RMB, except for percentages)

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 2025 Pct. Change Net revenues 1,208,253 1,579,026 30.7 % Gross billings 1,069,159 1,188,909 11.2 % Loss from operations (490,107) (178,025) (63.7) % Net loss (471,273) (147,121) (68.8) % Non-GAAP net loss (457,195) (137,745) (69.9) % Net operating cash outflow (714,385) (660,230) (7.6) %



[1] For a reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures” at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude share-based compensation expenses. [2] Gross billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures” elsewhere in this press release.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB4,461.5 million , increased by 41.0% from RMB3,164.9 million in the same period of 2024.

were , increased by 41.0% from in the same period of 2024. Gross billings were RMB4,330.0 million , increased by 25.4% from RMB3,452.2 million in the same period of 2024.

were , increased by 25.4% from in the same period of 2024. Loss from operations was RMB385.1 million , compared with loss from operations of RMB1,032.6 million in the same period of 2024.

was , compared with loss from operations of in the same period of 2024. Net loss was RMB239.1 million , compared with net loss of RMB913.1 million in the same period of 2024.

was , compared with net loss of in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB207.3 million , compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB872.2 million in the same period of 2024.

was , compared with non-GAAP net loss of in the same period of 2024. Net operating cash outflow was RMB548.7 million , compared with net operating outflow of RMB525.6 million in the same period of 2024.

First Nine Months 2025 Key Financial and Operating Data

(In thousands of RMB, except for percentages)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 Pct. Change Net revenues 3,164,935 4,461,457 41.0 % Gross billings 3,452,211 4,330,021 25.4 % Loss from operations (1,032,559) (385,117) (62.7) % Net loss (913,120) (239,124) (73.8) % Non-GAAP net loss (872,196) (207,255) (76.2) % Net operating cash outflow (525,636) (548,670) 4.4 %

Larry Xiangdong Chen, the Company’s founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, “With a profound focus on user needs, Gaotu continues to provide end-to-end educational products and solutions across the full learning lifecycle. We have deeply integrated online and offline formats and accelerated full-stack AI integration across our teaching, services, and operations to provide users with increasingly differentiated and personalized services. In the third quarter, we achieved sustained growth momentum and enhanced profitability. Our revenue grew by 30.7% year over year to nearly RMB1.6 billion, while on a non-GAAP basis, both loss from operations and net loss narrowed significantly by 64.6% and 69.9%, respectively. Excluding the impact of share repurchases, our cash position improved year over year, strengthening our balance sheet and demonstrating our disciplined financial management. We also remained committed to delivering shareholder returns, completing our US$80 million share repurchase program initially launched in November 2022 this quarter and initiating the new US$100 million program approved in May. “

“Going forward, Gaotu will continue to pursue sustainable growth by strengthening our pipeline of high-quality teachers, enhancing execution and leveraging data-driven operations, delivering enduring, long-term value to all our stakeholders.”

Shannon Shen, CFO of the Company, added, “In the third quarter, we sustained solid revenue growth while elevating our overall operational quality and efficiency. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased significantly, improving by 27.6 percentage points year-over-year. Additionally, our user acquisition efficiency improved 12.8% year over year, and net operating cash outflow narrowed by approximately RMB54.2 million year over year, reflecting the early benefits of structured efficiency gains across our operations. Deferred revenue grew robustly to nearly RMB1.8 billion, up 23.2% year-over-year, providing greater visibility of revenue for the upcoming quarters. We will remain focused on driving high-quality, sustainable growth by optimizing unit economics, while enhancing our operational quality and resilience through continued product refinement, systematic teacher development and brand building.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 30.7% to RMB1,579.0 million from RMB1,208.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was mainly due to the continued year-over-year growth in gross billings as a result of our sufficient and effective response to strong market demand. Furthermore, our high-quality educational products and learning services resulted in improved recognition of our product and service offerings.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 24.6% to RMB535.5 million from RMB429.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to expansion of instructors and tutors workforce, higher rental cost, and increased depreciation and amortization cost.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 34.0% to RMB1,043.5 million from RMB778.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin increased to 66.1% from 64.4% in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 33.8% to RMB1,044.5 million from RMB780.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit margin increased to 66.1% from 64.6% in the same period of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased by 3.7% to RMB1,221.5 million from RMB1,268.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to our precise efficiency management and implementation of cost reduction, which resulted in year-over-year decreases in personnel expenses of selling, general and administrative, as well as research and development function.

Selling expenses decreased to RMB873.4 million from RMB885.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

from in the third quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses decreased to RMB162.9 million from RMB189.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

from in the third quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses decreased to RMB185.2 million from RMB193.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB178.0 million, compared with loss from operations of RMB490.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB168.6 million, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB476.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Interest Income and Realized Gains from Investments

Interest income and realized gains from investments, on aggregate, were RMB14.9 million, compared with a total of RMB21.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Other Income, net

Other income, net was RMB14.6 million, compared with other income, net of RMB4.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net Loss

Net loss was RMB147.1 million, compared with net loss of RMB471.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB137.7 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB457.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash Flow

Net operating cash outflow in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB660.2 million.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.61 in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.57 in the third quarter of 2025.

Share Outstanding

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 161,367,979 ordinary shares outstanding.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, Short-term and Long-term Investments

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term and long-term investments of RMB3,040.4 million in aggregate, compared with a total of RMB4,094.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Acquisition of Property

In November 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of equity interest of Zhengzhou You’ai Culture Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zhengzhou You’ai”) for a consideration of RMB206.6 million. The underlying assets of Zhengzhou You’ai are four buildings currently under construction, which have been topped out in November 2025. The Company intends to utilize the buildings as a campus premise upon completion. The transaction is a related party transaction and has been approved by both the Company’s board of directors and the audit committee of the board.

Share Repurchase

In November 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program (“2022 Share Repurchase Program”), under which the Company may repurchase up to US$30 million of its shares, effective until November 22, 2025. In November 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized modifications to the share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$30 million to US$80 million, effective until November 22, 2025.

As of September 22, 2025, the Company’s repurchase amount had reached US$80 million and the 2022 Share Repurchase Program was completed.

In May 2025, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program (“2025 Share Repurchase Program”), under which the Company may repurchase up to an aggregate value of US$100 million of its shares during the three-year period beginning upon the completion of the Company’s 2022 Share Repurchase Program.

As of November 25, 2025, the Company had cumulatively repurchased approximately 27.5 million ADSs for approximately US$85.6 million under aforesaid two share repurchase programs.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company’s current estimates, total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to be between RMB1,628 million and RMB1,648 million, representing an increase of 17.2% to 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. These estimates reflect the Company’s current expectations, which are subject to change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company’s ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company’s ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company’s ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company’s ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a leading technology-driven education company in China focused on enabling lifelong learning through AI-powered solutions that cultivate interest and drive continuous growth. The Company provides AI-powered, product-led learning solutions for learners from pre-school to adulthood. By combining rare, high-caliber teaching resources with AI-enhanced tools and content, Gaotu creates engaging and effective learning experiences delivered through both online and offline channels. AI and data analytics permeate throughout the Company’s operations to adapt content and teaching methods to individual learner needs, enhance efficiency and drive sustained learning progress.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses gross billings, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. The Company’s management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills its students for the entire course fee at the time of sale of its course offerings and recognizes revenue proportionally as the classes are delivered. For some courses, the Company continues to provide students with 12 months to 36 months access to the pre-recorded audio-video courses after the online live courses are delivered. The Company believes that gross billings provides valuable insight into the sales of its course packages and the performance of its business. As gross billings have material limitations as an analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures” set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and a significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to USD1.0000, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into USD at that rate on September 30, 2025, or at any other rate.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,321,118 318,731 44,772 Restricted cash 5,222 125,272 17,597 Short-term investments 1,845,242 2,095,986 294,421 Inventory, net 36,401 53,401 7,501 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 431,829 526,989 74,026 Total current assets 3,639,812 3,120,379 438,317 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 503,601 506,882 71,201 Property, equipment and software, net 670,237 834,745 117,256 Land use rights, net 25,762 45,424 6,381 Long-term investments 922,740 500,401 70,291 Rental deposit 45,834 49,271 6,921 Other non-current assets 20,091 57,636 8,096 TOTAL ASSETS 5,828,077 5,114,738 718,463 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group – 48,544 6,819 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(including accrued expenses and other current

liabilities of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group of RMB811,879

and RMB944,484 as of December 31, 2024

and September 30, 2025, respectively) 1,245,207 1,320,853 185,539 Deferred revenue, current portion (including

current portion of deferred revenue of the

consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group

of RMB1,867,096 and RMB1,534,148

as of December 31, 2024 and

September 30, 2025, respectively) 1,867,096 1,534,246 215,515 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

(including current portion of operating lease

liabilities of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group of RMB114,471 and

RMB132,281 as of December 31, 2024 and

September 30, 2025, respectively) 147,635 140,337 19,713 Income tax payable (including income tax

payable of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group of RMB606 and

RMB39 as of December 31, 2024 and

September 30, 2025, respectively) 665 88 12 Total current liabilities 3,260,603 3,044,068 427,598

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB USD Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current portion of

the consolidated VIE without recourse

to the Group 218,797 238,924 33,561 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

portion (including non-current portion

of operating lease liabilities of the

consolidated VIE without recourse

to the Group of RMB337,258 and

RMB332,307 as of December 31, 2024

and September 30, 2025, respectively) 344,609 343,158 48,203 Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred

tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group of

RMB70,316 and RMB76,056 as of

December 31, 2024 and September 30,

2025, respectively) 70,604 76,073 10,686 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,894,613 3,702,223 520,048 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary shares 116 116 16 Treasury stock, at cost (242,866) (461,340) (64,804) Additional paid-in capital 7,991,421 7,950,976 1,116,867 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,832) (25,738) (3,615) Statutory reserve 66,042 66,042 9,277 Accumulated deficit (5,878,417) (6,117,541) (859,326) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,933,464 1,412,515 198,415 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 5,828,077 5,114,738 718,463

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net revenues 1,208,253 1,579,026 221,804 3,164,935 4,461,457 626,697 Cost of revenues (429,791) (535,528) (75,225) (1,014,638) (1,460,829) (205,201) Gross profit 778,462 1,043,498 146,579 2,150,297 3,000,628 421,496 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (885,769) (873,399) (122,686) (2,227,547) (2,403,766) (337,655) Research and development expenses (189,305) (162,912) (22,884) (503,013) (461,562) (64,835) General and administrative expenses (193,495) (185,212) (26,017) (452,296) (520,417) (73,103) Total operating expenses (1,268,569) (1,221,523) (171,587) (3,182,856) (3,385,745) (475,593) Loss from operations (490,107) (178,025) (25,008) (1,032,559) (385,117) (54,097) Interest income 15,661 8,577 1,205 55,608 31,553 4,432 Realized gains from investments 6,001 6,346 891 20,285 19,566 2,748 Other income, net 3,964 14,621 2,054 52,220 91,822 12,898 Loss before provision for income

tax and share of results of equity

investees (464,481) (148,481) (20,858) (904,446) (242,176) (34,019) Income tax (expenses)/benefits (6,792) 1,360 191 (8,674) 3,052 429 Net loss (471,273) (147,121) (20,667) (913,120) (239,124) (33,590) Net loss attributable to Gaotu

Techedu Inc.’s ordinary

shareholders (471,273) (147,121) (20,667) (913,120) (239,124) (33,590) Net loss per ordinary share Basic (2.75) (0.91) (0.13) (5.30) (1.46) (0.20) Diluted (2.75) (0.91) (0.13) (5.30) (1.46) (0.20) Net loss per ADS Basic (1.83) (0.61) (0.09) (3.54) (0.97) (0.14) Diluted (1.83) (0.61) (0.09) (3.54) (0.97) (0.14) Weighted average shares used in

net loss per share Basic 171,135,287 161,927,833 161,927,833 172,165,794 163,986,613 163,986,613 Diluted 171,135,287 161,927,833 161,927,833 172,165,794 163,986,613 163,986,613 Note: Three ADSs represent two ordinary shares.