Himeji Convention & Visitors Bureau Introduces Special Winter Events in Himeji City, Home to World Heritage Site Himeji Castle

HIMEJI, Japan, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Himeji Convention & Visitors Bureau will launch an immersive art event at Himeji Castle, a World Cultural Heritage site designated by the Japanese government as a national treasure, starting November 22. It will also introduce three other events taking place in Himeji City during the winter season.

Himeji City, located in the southwest of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, is a city of history and culture that has developed around Himeji Castle, a World Heritage site and national treasure. Also known as “White Egret Castle,” its beautiful appearance has made it one of Japan’s most famous tourist attractions, drawing many visitors from both within Japan and abroad. While retaining the atmosphere of a castle town, the city also has modern urban functions, offering a wide range of attractions to visitors.

With its diverse tourist resources, Himeji is a popular city for a wide range of people, from history buffs to family travelers and couples on dates. With a fusion of history, culture, nature and modern charm, Himeji is loved by many as one of the leading tourist destinations in the Kansai region.

1. Himeji Castle Light-up Event “DANDELION Himeji Castle x NAKED, INC.”

This year’s theme will be “Peace,” featuring light art installations. Naked INC. is planning and directing the event, offering visitors an “art experience that connects hearts wishing for peace” that transcends generations and borders. This year, admission is free for those under 18, allowing as many people as possible to experience the event.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108908/202511209530/_prw_PI6fl_8IuZoa2X.png

Event period: Saturday, November 22, to Thursday, December 11, 2025

*Open every day during the event (will be held in case of rain, but may be canceled in case of severe weather)

*In the unlikely event of cancellation, the organizer will announce it on the official website.

*The content may be changed without notice due to circumstances.

Event hours: 17:45-21:15 (entry until 21:00)

Admission fee

-Regular ticket: 18 years and up: 1,000 yen (advance tickets and set tickets are also available)

-High school students and younger, and those with a disability certificate (including one caregiver): Free

Organizer: Himeji Convention & Visitors Bureau (co-organized by Himeji City)

Official website (for contact): http://himeji-castle-dandelion.art

2. Himeji Otemae Street Illumination

Under the supervision of Mikiko Ishii, the illuminations will be themed around “Atara Yo” (a night so beautiful that it’s a shame to see it end), and will feature approximately 250,000 full-color LEDs, with colors and movements changing with the hour. The illuminations will also be coordinated with the colorful cloud illuminations of Himeji Castle, creating a unified effect. Special color displays will be available during Christmas, New Year, and other periods.

In addition to setting up the popular “photo spot in front of the station inspired by a white heron,” there will also be a photogenic spot set up using the shutters and walls of Otemae Street as a canvas, creating an atmosphere that can be enjoyed by a wide range of people, including couples, women and families.

At the Karo Yashiki Ruins Park, in addition to the full-color LEDs installed last year to light up the trees and the light effects that change in response to people’s movements, new lantern objects will be installed to create an even more attractive space.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108908/202511209530/_prw_PI3fl_695y9FuX.png

Event period: Saturday, November 22, 2025, to Sunday, February 22, 2026

Event hours: 17:00-22:00 (until midnight on public holidays)

Location: Otemae Street (from Himeji Station to Himeji Castle), Otemae Park and part of the former Karo Yashiki Park

Official website: https://www.himeji-kanko.jp/illumination/

3. Station Square Illumination

The illuminations will be used to create a spatial effect, centered around Himeji Station, and will brighten up the area in front of the station in winter. In the main venue, the grassy square in front of the station, a Christmas atmosphere will be created through sound effects and performances linked to the actions of participants.

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108908/202511209530/_prw_PI7fl_0SZepJZ0.png

Event period: Saturday, November 22, to Sunday, December 28, 2025

Event hours: 17:00-22:00

Location: North of Himeji Station (north of Piole 1)

4. Christmas market

The organizer will be developing a market where visitors can enjoy delicious food and miscellaneous goods, reminiscent of authentic Christmas markets in Europe (such as Belgium), creating a bustling atmosphere filled with the feeling of the season. At the Otemae Park venue, a Christmas-themed market will be set up with a big arch measuring 3 meters in height and 5 meters in width, a Christmas tree, and more. Stores will also be decorated with garlands and will sell Christmas-themed foods and drinks (hot food, drinks, sweets, etc.) and miscellaneous goods, creating an extraordinary atmosphere that will make visitors feel like they’ve visited an authentic European Christmas market.

Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108908/202511209530/_prw_PI5fl_2tmdi7e8.png

Event period:

16:00-21:00, Friday, December 19, 2025

11:00-21:00, Saturday, December 20, and Sunday, December 21

Location: Otemae Park , North of Himeji Station (north of Piole 1)

Price: Free admission (payment required at each store)

Number of stores:

-Otemae Park: about 18 stores

-North of Himeji Station: about 8 stores

Official website: https://www.jrw-urban.co.jp/piole-himeji/lp/illumination2025/