Honour (Singapore) Celebrates SG60 and a Decade of Impact at Honour SG60 Gala Dinner

– Marking Singapore’s 60-year journey, 10 years of Honour (Singapore), and a renewed commitment to “Making the Future”

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Honour (Singapore) commemorated SG60 this evening with the Honour SG60 Gala Dinner officiated by Guest-of-Honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.



Guest-of-Honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam receiving an artwork by an inmate from Visual Arts Hub by Changi Prison Complex, from Chairman of Honour (Singapore), Amb Mohd Alami Musa, and Founder and Advisor of Honour (Singapore), Mr Lim Siong Guan

Held in celebration of Singapore’s 60th year of independence the event brought together leaders from across the public, private and people sectors to honour the values that have shaped the nation’s stability and success.

This milestone event also marked 10 years since Honour (Singapore)’s founding by Mr Lim Siong Guan, former Head of Civil Service and President GIC, to champion a drive to nurture a Culture of Honour and Honourable Behaviour across the nation to serve as the foundation for Singapore’s continued peace, progress, prosperity and resilience.

Over the last decade, Honour (Singapore) has worked with partners nationwide to foster the values of trust, accountability, integrity and mutual respect in individuals, families, social and educational organisations, businesses and the nation at large.

As it enters its second decade it is adopting a renewed focus on its motto “Making the Future”, amplifying efforts to broaden and deepen its impact across communities, workplaces and schools. It also plans to scale its work with youth—nurturing a caring and gracious society equipped to navigate an increasingly complex world.

As a donor-funded charity, Honour (Singapore) relies on grants and donations from individuals, foundations and businesses. The Honour SG60 Gala Dinner served as a key platform to raise support for existing and new community initiatives, expanded programmes and nationwide public-education efforts.

Mr Robert Ng was accorded special recognition for graciously sponsoring the full cost of the Gala Dinner alongside all other generous donors who contributed to the success of the event.

Honour (Singapore) also expressed deep appreciation to its Founder Donors Far East Organization and the Stephen Riady Foundation, which have over the years donated above $1,000,000 each —and Benefactor Donor Wilmar International Limited which has donated above $500,000 – as well as all donors and supporters who have contributed to its cause over the years.

A night dedicated to SG60, A Culture of Honour and “Making the Future”

The Honour SG60 Gala Dinner featured: