Kontron Launches New Industrial Computer KBox E-430-RPL/RPH

To Help Integrators & Developers Bring Intelligence to Their Applications

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT / Embedded Computing Technology, launches a new industrial computer, named KBox E-430-RPL/RPH, providing integrators and developers with a robust compact computing platform to develop diverse smart applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, smart retail and smart city.



Kontron KBox E-430-RPL/RPH Industrial Computer

AI-enabled Hybrid Computing

KBox E-430-RPL/RPH, powered by hybrid-core 13th Gen Intel® Core™ U-Series Processors (codenamed Raptor Lake U), can realize an optimal synergy between performance and efficiency by intelligently and dynamically allocating workloads to the most appropriate cores. Combining higher-performance integrated Intel® Xe-based graphics and AI acceleration features on the same chip inside, the system delivers better performance in 8K UHD content processing and AI inferencing.

Real-time & Secure Networking

The system has a discrete TPM 2.0 security chip with its own internal resources inside and can provide more robust security than firmware-based TPMs. Partial variants support Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology and assure real-time communications over Ethernet. Combining two features guarantees secure and reliable real-time capabilities for applications requiring synchronized operations and robust security.

Industrial-grade Design

KBox E-430-RPL/RPH is available in both commercial and industrial grades in terms of operating temperature range to ensure maximum reliability in different environmental conditions with a reasonable budget. Other than that, the system is designed per industrial-grade requirements for deployment in any environments, even in harsh conditions. The criteria include wide input voltage spectrum to ensure reliable operation in diverse electrical environments, passive cooling for reliable / silent operation and dust / dirt resistance, and ruggedized housing for vibration protection.

Four I/O Configurations

KBox E-430-RPL/RPH is available in four I/O configurations for different application requirements. Each configuration features one or some of the following I/O options: four 2.5 GbE LAN ports, four DisplayPort connectors, DisplayPort / HDMI dual interfaces and / or DIO & COM ports, tailored for applications requiring network redundancy, load balancing, traffic segmentation, high-speed data collection, video wall, multi-display control, maximum video interface flexibility and / or PLC / sensor integration respectively.

For details, visit https://www.kontron.com/en/products/kbox-e-430-rpl-rph/p186612.

About Kontron

Kontron champions IoT and Industry 4.0 with secure state-of-the-art solutions including hardware, software and services to speed market entry, reduce cost of ownership, and offer longevity, ensuring its role as a trusted partner in the integration of smart technologies. For more information, visit www.kontron.com, dial +886-2-2799-2789 or email SalesAsia@kontron.com.