Kryston Catering Unveils Santa’s Gourmet Atelier: Premium Christmas Catering for Effortless Holiday Hosting

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2025 – This Christmas, hosts can finally focus on what truly matters: gathering with loved ones instead of stressing over endless cooking. Kryston Catering, Singapore’s premium halal-certified catering brand, brings back Santa’s Gourmet Atelier for its third consecutive year. Available from now through 4 January 2026, the collection delivers elevated Christmas feasts designed to eliminate holiday entertaining stress while elevating celebrations from intimate gatherings to grand occasions.

Santa’s Gourmet Atelier by Kryston showcases the brand’s signature premium roasts and fresh seafood, including Classic Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, Catch of the Season Platter, and Premium Grain-Fed Roast Beef Tenderloin, available from now to 4 January 2026

Santa’s Gourmet Atelier offers curated menus for gatherings of all sizes, from intimate dinners of 10 guests to grand corporate celebrations of 30 and above. For cosy gatherings, drop-off catering includes innovative Modular Heating Trays that keep food perfectly warm throughout celebrations. Whether planning a family dinner or an impressive corporate event with full buffet setup, every detail has been thoughtfully considered.

Festive Bundles: Premium Dining Designed for Intimate Celebrations

Four Festive Bundles bring gourmet dining to intimate celebrations of 10 guests. Each bundle showcases premium offerings including Slow-Roasted Herb Leg of Lamb, tender and aromatic, or a show-stopping Superior Tomahawk Steak grilled to perfection.

Thoughtfully curated to match different celebration styles and satisfy diverse palates, each bundle tells a story of culinary craftsmanship. The beloved Noel Classics bundle features a choice of Slow-Roasted Herb Leg of Lamb or Spinach & Cream Cheese Crusted Salmon, paired with Honey-Baked Chicken Ham, complemented by comforting sides like Spinach & Mushroom Wellington and Truffled Pommes Puree, and finished with the elegant Matcha Azuki Ganache Black Sesame Log.

Priced from $378.80 to $488.80 ($412.89 to $532.79 with GST), every bundle includes complimentary Modular Heating Trays, the innovative solution that maintains optimal serving temperature throughout celebrations.

Scale Up with Atelier Buffets and Christmas Mini Feasts

For grand corporate celebrations and large family gatherings of 30 guests and above, Atelier Buffets deliver the complete festive experience. Expect Christmas-themed dishes, complete table setups with festive decorations, and professional warming equipment that keeps everything perfect. Three curated menus range from $25.88 to $35.88 per guest ($28.21 to $39.11 with GST).

Christmas Mini Feasts bridge the gap for mid-sized groups of 15 to 30 guests, offering 8 to 9 festive courses in convenient drop-off catering format. These menus are priced from $25.99 to $29.99 per guest ($28.33 to $32.69 with GST), providing flexibility for celebrations of every size.

Book Early and Unlock Festive Perks

Savvy planners can enjoy exclusive Early Bird benefits on orders placed by 5 December 2025. The perks include 10% off all Atelier Buffets and a Classic Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing add-on at just $88.80 (U.P. $108.80). Christmas Mini Feast orders receive a complimentary festive gift with a choice between Christmas Tree Pull Apart Bread or Chocolate Ganache Yule Log.

This season, skip the kitchen stress and let Kryston handle the feast. Complete menu details and online ordering are available at kryston.com.sg.

About Kryston Catering

Kryston Catering is Singapore’s premium halal-certified catering brand, renowned for elegant dining experiences blending international and local-inspired flavours. Visit kryston.com.sg or follow @krystoncatering.