DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to be marking its seventh anniversary by celebrating its trading community of nearly 80 million users around the globe. Featuring $2.5 million in reward, a series of celebratory events from now into the new year will offer Bybit users worldwide the opportunity to win rewards through festive and themed activities, and share in Bybit’s achievements over the years.



Level Up with #7Up: Bybit’s 7th Anniversary Shares a $2.5 Million Thank-You with Nearly 80 Million Traders Worldwide

Reflecting on seven years of innovation, growth, and dedication to building a compliant, user-focused digital asset platform, Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, expressed appreciation for Bybit’s community and ecosystem partners.

“Bybit was founded on the idea that all traders deserve a platform that listens and adapts. It has since grown into an ecosystem shaped by genuine passion for the industry, persistence, and transparency,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Bybit’s journey is guided by open conversations—sometimes challenging, always honest—with our users. Marking our seventh anniversary, we want to give back and celebrate with the community that made this journey possible.”

#7Up with Bybit: $2.5 Million in Seasonal Rewards

The Bybit #7Up celebration highlights the community’s journey to grow, scale, and lift each other up together. From November 26, 2025, to January 6, 2026, eligible users traders can join in six themed prize pools throughout the holiday season until the final Blast Off in January 2026. Rewards are distributed based on community engagement and user achievement in three winning tracks:

Non-Stop Rewards to End the Year: Six seasonal prize pools will be unlocked throughout the event period. Eligible users stand to win from six prize pools by reaching Mantle avatar levels. In each round throughout the holiday season, participants who successfully unlock new levels stand to win rewards from 2025 all the way to the new year.

Six seasonal prize pools will be unlocked throughout the event period. Eligible users stand to win from six prize pools by reaching Mantle avatar levels. In each round throughout the holiday season, participants who successfully unlock new levels stand to win rewards from 2025 all the way to the new year. Grand Prize Leaderboard: Points accumulated during the event will help traders secure their top spots in the main leaderboard. The highest ranking 7,777 participants will get to share a large prize pool, with the best-performing participant entitled to the grand prize of $77,777 .

Points accumulated during the event will help traders secure their top spots in the main leaderboard. The highest ranking 7,777 participants will get to share a large prize pool, with the best-performing participant entitled to . Lucky Draws – 100% Chance of Winning: Users can win Lucky Draw entries by completing a variety of designated tasks during the campaign period. Every draw guarantees a prize with rewards ranging from a minimum of 0.7 USDT up to 77 MNT for each entry.

Breaking Barriers: Regulatory Achievements Meet Innovation

Bybit’s seventh year included significant progress on regulatory alignment, with Bybit EU officially obtaining the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) license in Austria. This approval strengthens Bybit’s commitment to compliance and long-term service to European users, providing a model for crypto assets regulation across the region.

In the UAE, Bybit became the first crypto exchange to secure a full Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), following an in-principle approval early in 2025. The recognition underscores Bybit’s reputation for high standards in compliance, governance, and security, further positioning the UAE as a global leader in digital asset regulation.

Byreal, a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) backed by Bybit was launched in October, accelerating the development of decentralized liquidity infrastructure. The platform has achieved remarkable traction in a short space of time, currently ranking No. 5 by 30-day fees and revenue on DefiLlama’s Solana DEX rankings with over $869 million in cumulative trading volume. The platform has expanded partnerships to over 40 projects across real-world assets (RWA), AI, infrastructure, and DeFi, and supports 13 xStocks tokenized equities through its advanced execution layer.

In the past year, Bybit has enhanced Mantle’s integration across its platform and deepened strategic alliance, fueling the rapid development and integration of advanced DeFi infrastructure. This partnership signals a new wave of blockchain innovation and positions Bybit at the forefront of growing access to sophisticated onchain tools for users and institutions alike.

2025 also marked crypto’s first GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™: Bybit’s flagship trading competition, the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025, made history by earning a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most participants in an online trading competition within 24 hours, an industry-first and a manifestation of the power of the community.

Since its inception, Bybit has been committed to raising standards for performance, transparency, and user empowerment in the crypto and blockchain sector. The trust and loyalty of Bybit’s global user base have inspired ongoing innovation and resilience through bulls and bears. The 7th anniversary stands out as a testament to the collaborative spirit and energy within the Bybit community.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility and restrictions, users may visit: Bybit | #7Up

#Bybit / #CryptoArk /#IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media