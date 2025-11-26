Mixue Vietnam Continues Steady Growth with Record Franchise Signings

93 new stores locked in at national conference as chain pivots to larger, experience-focused format in third-biggest market

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mixue Vietnam, the regional branch of MIXUE Group (02097.HK), the world’s leading global freshly-made drinks company, concluded its highly successful 2025 Vietnam National Franchisee Conference on November 18 in Ho Chi Minh City and November 22 in Hanoi. The two events attracted nearly 700 franchisee candidates from provinces and cities across the country, resulting in 93 new store contracts signed on-site — a significant increase compared to the same period last year. Mixue Vietnam continues to see robust interest, with the pipeline of prospective franchisee candidates actively engaging in consultations and expressing intent to join, showing sustained growth.



Vietnam remains Mixue‘s third-largest market worldwide and a key driver of the brand’s global growth. At the conference, Mixue Vietnam presented its latest operating results, product strategy, and supply-chain capabilities while unveiling a proactive strategic upgrade that shifts the brand from rapid density-focused expansion to a “mature expansion phase“ centered on refined operations, enhanced consumer experience, and sustainable profitability.



A cornerstone of this transformation is the accelerated transition from the traditional “small-store model” to a new “large-store model.“ New and renovated stores feature spacious open bar counters, clearer customer flow, modern urban façades, and significantly larger floor areas. In major cities such as Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, and Da Nang, these upgraded flagship stores have quickly become social media hotspots among young Vietnamese consumers, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a trendy yet affordable lifestyle brand.



Furthermore, Mixue is pursuing proactive structural upgrades aimed at cementing the brand’s long-term foundation in the Vietnamese market. The company is strategically reallocating resources toward prime locations and more efficient store formats. This approach not only enhances the sustained profitability of its franchise investors and partners but also establishes a more resilient platform for future growth. By relocating stores to high-potential areas, Mixue has enabled 125 stores to achieve daily sales increases exceeding 50%, a clear testament to the effectiveness of this strategy.



From Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese investors and franchisees have wholeheartedly embraced the brand’s sharpened strategic vision. Despite intense competition in the market, franchisee candidates enthusiasm remains strong. The 93 new stores signed during the two conferences will cover northern, central, and southern Vietnam, demonstrating that franchisees continue to place high confidence in Mixue‘s controllable investment costs, transparent return cycles, and proven brand stability.

Through store image renewal, elevated in-store experiences, and accelerated operational standardization, Mixue Vietnam will enter a new stage of high-quality development in Vietnam, creating greater long-term value for franchise partners, employees, and millions of Vietnamese consumers.

Since entering Vietnam, Mixue has introduced high-quality fresh-made fruit drinks, tea, ice cream, and coffee at an average price of only VND 10,000–30,000, winning widespread love from Vietnamese consumers. Backed by the group’s globally integrated end-to-end supply chain, encompassing procurement, production, logistics, R&D, and quality control, Mixue Vietnam will provide consistent product quality and cost advantages even during rapid international expansion.



As of June 2025, MIXUE Group operates more than 53,000 stores worldwide across China and 12 international markets, representing a net addition of 9,796 stores year-over-year. MIXUE Group continues to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia, supporting sustainable and stable operations for existing stores while selectively entering new markets at the appropriate time. International store numbers reached 4,733 in the first half of the year, an increase of 128 locations compared with the same period in 2024. In a further milestone, MIXUE Group was recently named to the 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list by TIME magazine, becoming the only restaurant chain to earn a place on this global ranking.

For more information about Mixue Vietnam, please visit https://vn.mixue.com/ or follow the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Mixue.Vietnam.

