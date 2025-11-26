Mobile Legends: Bang Bang returns for 2026 Esports World Cup after being crowned event’s most-watched title

Tiger Xu, Global Head of MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: “We’re excited that MLBB will be one of the featured titles at EWC 26. Being part of the EWC 26 lineup is a strong recognition of MLBB’s popularity and leadership in global esports. Our ongoing partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation reflects how MOONTON Games is looking to drive the industry forward. For us, it’s more than just hosting tournaments. This partnership is our way of shaping the esports ecosystem, creating sustainable growth, and setting the standard for esports excellence.”

Empowering nations through esports and innovation