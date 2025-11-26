New micromobility concepts for increased sustainability in urban traffic: BMW Group grants licenses to the LUYUAN Group

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The BMW Group has officially granted licenses for two of its micromobility concepts to its partner, the LUYUAN Group, during a signing ceremony today. The licensed concepts, “Dynamic Cargo” and “Clever Commute,” were developed by the BMW Group to address challenges in urban mobility.

The “Dynamic Cargo” is a “pick-up” style electric three-wheeled cargo bike that retains the agility of a conventional bicycle while offering innovative, safe transport options, enhanced by an optional modular weather protection system. The “Clever Commute” is the perfect “last mile” e-kickscooter, designed to fold easily for carrying on public transport or in a car without compromising riding stability.

LUYUAN intends to use the licensed technology to develop light mobility vehicles for diverse urban mobility scenarios and enter the global market under its own brands.

As a pioneer in China’s electric two-wheeler industry, LUYUAN has been committed to its concept of “creating better light mobility through technology”. To date LUYUAN has provided light mobility solutions to over 30 million users in more than 80 countries and regions.

Dr. Jochen Karg, Head of Vehicle Concepts in the BMW Group, stated: “We are pleased to grant Luyuan the rights to the Dynamic Cargo and Clever Commute concepts, which is part of our initiatives focused on the future of urban mobility. The BMW Group has collaborated with cities for many years and understands the diverse challenges urban areas face, including CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, and limited public space. Through our collaborative approach, we aim to contribute to city-friendly transport systems by enhancing the interconnectedness of urban mobility, promoting micromobility solutions for the last mile, and encouraging shifts in mobility behavior.”

Ms. Hu Jihong, CEO of LUYUAN Group, stated: “This partnership with the BMW Group marks a key step in our global strategy. We are building a technology ecosystem by combining our in-house capabilities with world-class partners. To ensure our products meet stringent European standards, we have engaged the BMW Group’s innovation studio, Designworks, and German engineering firm within the BMW supplier system—— Faissner Petermeier Fahrzeugtechnik AG for product development in Munich. This approach combines China’s ‘Intelligent Manufacturing’ with partner technologies to deliver outstanding, locally-adapted products to customers worldwide.”