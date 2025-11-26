OneReg launches new tools to make airport security simpler and stronger

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneReg, a global leader in aviation compliance software, has introduced two new features to help airports manage security more easily: VIC Pass Management and Card Builder.

This is a new capability within its aviation compliance suite that digitises the issuance, tracking, and governance of Visitor Identification Cards (VIC) in line with Australia’s Aviation Transport Security Regulations 2005.

VIC Pass Management makes it simple to issue and track Visitor Identification Cards (VICs) in line with Australia’s strict security rules. Instead of relying on manual paperwork, airports can now manage VICs digitally; saving time, reducing risk, and staying audit ready. The platform enforces key compliance rules and gives visibility of the 28-day annual usage cap per person, while maintaining a complete, searchable register for review.

Card Builder lets airports create and manage all kinds of ID cards, permits, and contractor passes in one place. With automated expiry dates and easy templates, airports can keep security tight without the admin headache.

These innovations mark a significant step forward for Australian airports, delivering compliance by design and tailored to meet unique operational and regulatory needs. By replacing manual processes with governed workflows, OneReg is reducing administrative overheads, compliance risk, and improving audit readiness – delivering stronger oversight with less admin.

“VIC management is one of the most closely scrutinised areas of airport security in Australia,” says Clinton Cardozo, Chief Executive of OneReg. “Our platform brings issuance, oversight, and evidence together in a single governed flow, helping operators reduce risk while improving efficiency.”

VIC issuance is now seamlessly integrated with other security and operational processes, giving airports a single, unified platform for managing all aspects of compliance and security.

With the aviation compliance software sector projected to exceed US$18 billion by 2033, OneReg is uniquely positioned to meet growing demand with a forward-looking solution proven in both regulatory and operational environments.

As adoption accelerates, OneReg is closing long-standing compliance data gaps and laying the foundation for a more transparent, efficient, and secure global aviation oversight system.

About OneReg

OneReg is a next-generation software platform designed specifically for aviation, to simplify compliance and streamline operations. With OneReg, compliance isn’t a checkbox – it’s a state of being that reduces the time, complexity, and human resource cost of staying safe and compliant. The result is safer, smarter, more sustainable aviation. For more information, visit: www.onereg.com.