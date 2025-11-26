PolyU presents “HONG KONG FASYNATES 2025: Fashion x Sports”

A landmark celebration of fashion, sports and urban culture

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) proudly presented “HONG KONG FASYNATES 2025: Fashion x Sports” – a large-scale fashion-sports extravaganza jointly organised by its School of Fashion and Textiles (SFT), Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME), and Research Institute for Sports Science and Technology (RISports) – at the Central Square of Kai Tak Sports Park from 22 to 23 November. The two-day event transformed the City into a stage where fashion and creativity blend with the spirit of sports, showcasing Hong Kong’s dynamic landscape and leadership in two vital industries: fashion and sports.



HONG KONG FASYNATES represents a fusion of fashion, synergy with the suffix “-NATES”, emphasising how fashion creates synergy with other industries. Themed “Fashion x Sports”, the event has fostered collaboration among fashion and sportswear industry leaders, key brands and creative talents, building a dynamic ecosystem across different industries while energising the City with vibrant activities.

On the opening day (22 November), the “Move to Light” digital illumination show—created by world-renowned lighting designer and winner of the Outstanding PolyU Alumni Award 2021, Mr Tino KWAN—wowed the audience. The illumination ceremony was officiated by Miss Rosanna LAW, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People’s Republic of China; Prof. Wing-tak WONG, Deputy President and Provost of PolyU; Prof. Christopher CHAO, Senior Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU; Miss Drew LAI, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of the Government of the HKSAR; Ms WANG Xin, former Olympic diving gold medalist and Sports Advisor of RISports; Dr Daniel LEE, Associate Director, Elite Training Science & Technology of the Hong Kong Sport Institute; Prof. Erin CHO, Dean of SFT; Prof. Ming ZHANG, Director of RISports; Tyson Yoshi, Founder of Triplet; Mr Joe WONG, Director of Open Dialogue, as well as sports brand representatives and a group of young local designers. Together, they activated the digital illumination installation, the glowing lights symbolising Hong Kong’s growing prominence in fashion-tech integration and urban lifestyle design.

Following the illumination ceremony, five talented bachelor’s degree alumni from SFT—all finalists in the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest—presented a fashion show that merged sports aesthetics with high-end fashion. They are Wilson Yip (2015 graduate), Catherine Hui (2024 graduate), Einar Lai (2024 graduate), Murfi Lau (2015 graduate) and Yoyo Chan (2022 graduate). Their five collections, themed around car racing, running, fitness and gym, street dance, and road running and hiking respectively, reflected the synergy of movement and design, while also showcasing the versatility required to thrive at the intersection of casual-wear, streetwear and performance gear.

The evening concluded with the “Skate to Style” performance by the All Hong Kong Skateboarders Association (AHKSA), where talented skateboarders, performing in designs curated by Prof. HUANG Tsai-Chun, Assistant Professor of SFT, combined athletic skill and artistry to rousing applause.

On 23 November, the “HONG KONG FASYNATES Bazaar” transformed Central Square into a vibrant playground for fashion and sports enthusiasts. It featured 16 lifestyle and fashion brands across 11 booths hosted by various lifestyle and fashion brand and independent local labels, all contributing to a lively and inspiring marketplace atmosphere. Visitors also enjoyed the “PROFASHION Live Interviews”, featuring brand founders and company directors who discussed how design innovation and sustainability influence latest fashion and lifestyle trends. AHKSA also hosted skateboarding competitions and lessons, while a professional hair and makeup agency, a fashion brand and the online platform FASHIONALLY jointly led interactive Fashion Experience Workshops, offering hands-on opportunities to explore urban sports, creative styling and beauty techniques. The event concluded with dynamic performances by the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club and dancers from ROSEMAESE and YouniverS, whose energetic rhythms and youthful vitality brought the event to a perfect close.

Through an engaging mix of runway showcases, live performances and interactive experiences, HONG KONG FASYNATES embodied the vitality, creativity and collaborative spirit of local fashion and sports industries. It also offered a new stage for designers, athletes and brands to explore how fashion captures movement and urban identity, reflecting Hong Kong’s spirit of innovation and energy, and redefining Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s creative capital.