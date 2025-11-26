Pop the 90s: The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah Welcomes 2026 with a Spectacular Live Show Featuring Project Pop

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah invites guests to step into a night of color, rhythm, and nostalgia at its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve Gala & Live Show, themed “Pop the 90s.” Taking place on 31 December 2025 at The Westin Grand Ballroom and Convention Center, this celebration stands out as one of the city’s most exciting New Year events in Surabaya, promising an unforgettable night filled with live music, dazzling performances, an indulgent New Year buffet dinner Surabaya, exciting door prizes, and a spectacular Surabaya fireworks show to welcome 2026 in style.



Pop The 90’s ft. Project Pop – The Westin Surabaya

Headlining the evening is Indonesia’s legendary pop music group, Project Pop, bringing their signature energy and humor, and crowd-favorite hits to the glamorous stage of one of the top 5-star hotel event venues in Surabaya. Exciting lineup of performers including Jam or Jet, Pentakustik, Last Minute Dance Crew, and more, ensuring a dynamic night of entertainment that captures the fun and spirit of the 90s era. This makes the event a must-visit for anyone looking for a vibrant Surabaya New Year celebration.

Guests will indulge in a lavish buffet spread, specially curated by the talented culinary team, featuring an array of international favorites and local delights, one of the standout New Year dining experiences in Surabaya. The night will culminate in a grand countdown celebration, complete with balloon drops at the grand ballroom and fireworks show that will light up the Surabaya skyline, creating one of the most memorable Surabaya countdown parties of the year.

“This year, we wanted to bring a joyful, nostalgic celebration that resonates with all generations. It will be colorful, full of fun and I hope that it will be a night to remember for all families who gather with us” said Denny Ristyanto, Multi-property General Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah. “‘Pop the 90s’ will be a vibrant evening with laughter, music, and togetherness, the perfect way to welcome a new chapter with energy and positivity.”

Exclusive New Year Room Packages

To complete the celebration, both hotels present exclusive New Year Room Packages that include access to the Pop the 90s Gala and Live Show:

The Westin Surabaya – New Year Room Package

Starting from IDR 5,200,000++ per room per night

Inclusive of:

– One-night stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for two

– Two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Party “Pop the 90s” at The Westin Grand Ballroom

– Access to the Tribute Concert & Gala Dinner featuring Project Pop, Jam or Jet, Last Minute, and Pentakustik

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah – New Year Room Package

Starting from IDR 4,000,000++ per room per night

Inclusive of:

– One-night stay with breakfast for two

– Two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Gala “Pop the 90s” at The Westin Grand Ballroom featuring Project Pop and supporting acts

Stay Date: 31 December 2025

Booking Period: Until 31 December 2025

For more information and room reservation visit www.westinsurabaya.com and fourpointssurabayapakuwonindah.com or call at +62-31-29710000. Follow @westinsurabaya @fourpointssurabayapakuwon on social media for more updates and upcoming promotion.

Other New Year’s Celebrations Across Both Hotels

In addition to the grand gala, guests can also celebrate the season at the hotels’ restaurants and bars with a variety of festive dining experiences:

1. Magnolia New Year’s Celebration

The Symphony of Duo Saxophone, A Night Where Melody Meets Elegance

31 December 2025 – Buffet Dinner

from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Window Side Seating: IDR 1,200,000++ per person

(inclusive of sparkling wine for the countdown toast)

Main Dining Seating: IDR 888,000++ per person

Special Performance: Duo Saxo – Cendo & Friends



1 January 2026 – Brunch Buffet

from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM IDR 888,000++ per person

2. Golden Groove – An Elegant Revival of Timeless Rhythm at Sky Lounge

31 December 2025

from 8:00 PM onwards

Special Performance: Daniel Pattinama

Tunes by: Nu Lite & DJ PHP

3. Tahoen Baroean at Djama Doeloe – Makan Bareng Keluarga Sepuasnya

31 December 2025 – Dinner Buffet

from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

IDR 575,000++ per person Buy 1 Get 1 Free Special

Performance: Celia Noreen

1 January 2026 – Lunch Buffet

from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM IDR 215,000++ per person

4. Fireworks New Year Party 2026 at Soirée Rooftop Bar

31 December 2025

Special Performance: Water Percussion by Velmore Percussion

Tunes by: Pawitra & DJ Gatra

For more information and table reservations please call +62 812 3451 7829 or follow @magnoliaresto @skyloungesurabaya @djamandoeloeresto @soireerooftopbar to keep updated.

Media contact:

Cindy Yuwono

cindy.yuwono@westin.com

