Precious Hospital Sdn. Bhd. to Launch Cancer Centre and Hospital in Johor Bahru

First cyclotron outside Klang Valley to anchor Malaysia’s advanced cancer care ecosystem

RM500 million investment in advanced cancer care infrastructure

State-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities, including a nuclear medicine centre

First cyclotron outside the Klang Valley enabling local radioisotope production for cancer detection and therapy

Located in Larkin Sentral within the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ)

Phase One projected to create around 1,000 direct and indirect jobs

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based healthcare provider Precious Medical Group today announced the launch of the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre and Hospital, a landmark RM500 million development featuring state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities. The project aims to elevate oncology capacity in and beyond Johor while strengthening collaboration across Malaysia’s public and private healthcare systems.



Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre

The first phase of the project, the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre, will be inaugurated on 5th December 2025. It will feature advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities, including a PET-CT and radiotherapy centre. When fully completed, it will also house a nuclear medicine facility equipped with Malaysia’s first cyclotron outside the Klang Valley, enabling on-site production of medical radioisotopes for cancer imaging and therapy. This development will enhance early detection, improve treatment availability, and reduce dependence on distant radioisotope supply chains.

Construction and operations are projected to generate around 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to workforce development and supporting the broader goals of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) to drive high-value healthcare services. Following the centre’s launch, Precious Medical Group will proceed with the development of a 200-bed hospital on the same site to provide comprehensive inpatient oncology and integrated support services.

Strategically located at Larkin Sentral, a major transport hub within the JS-SEZ, the project is positioned to facilitate cross-border medical collaboration, talent mobility, and knowledge transfer—further strengthening the resilience, capacity, and international reputation of Malaysia’s healthcare system, which already attracts more than 1.5 million medical tourists annually.

The hospital is named after the late Tunku Abdul Jalil, the fourth child of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim of Johor and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, who passed away at the age of 25 after bravely battling liver cancer. The centre was conceived to fulfil his wish of alleviating the suffering of cancer patients.

“This hospital is a tribute to the memory of Tunku Abdul Jalil, whose courage, strength, and resilience in the face of adversity remain an inspiration to all,” said Dr William Chong, Founder and Managing Director of Precious Medical Group. “Tunku Jalil’s modest, kind, and compassionate nature embodies the philosophy of this hospital — the spirit of caring and sharing.”

With the upcoming RTS Link set to enhance cross-border mobility, the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre and Hospital will strengthen Johor’s role as a gateway for advanced collaboration between Malaysia and Singapore. The project reflects the building of a seamless ecosystem for medical treatment, training, and innovation, serving patients across both nations and the wider region. It stands as a symbol of regional partnership, economic growth, and human progress, positioning Johor as a new focal point for high-value healthcare within ASEAN.

About Precious Medical Group

Precious Medical Group is a leading healthcare provider in Singapore, operating a 14,000 sq ft flagship medical centre at Paragon Medical Tower, offering specialist services, health screening, dentistry, day surgery, and advanced imaging (CT, mammography, and MRI). The Group also operates two nursing homes with 496 licensed beds and nine Active Ageing Centres serving over 6,000 seniors across Singapore. Founded by Dr William Chong, a senior dental surgeon, Precious Medical Group reflects his belief in patient centric, multi-disciplinary care. His lifelong passion for healthcare innovation, and compassion for the underprivileged has driven him to work towards finding solutions to underlying issues, in particular those affecting the elderly, and for patients with cancer. The Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre and Hospital marks the group’s first venture in Malaysia and is owned and operated by its related company Precious Hospital Sdn. Bhd.

