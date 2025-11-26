QUINEAR Unveils Two Next-Generation Recovery Systems for Black Friday: The Cordless QN-090A and the Clinical-Inspired QN-071A

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Black Friday approaches and demand for intelligent recovery solutions continues to rise, QUINEAR announces the launch of two breakthrough leg-compression systems — the QN-090A and QN-071A. Together, they mark a new chapter in QUINEAR’s mission to make clinical-grade recovery accessible, portable, and tailored to the needs of modern athletes and wellness-focused consumers.

In a season defined by personal resets and performance goals, QUINEAR delivers the tools that support deeper restoration and smarter training — just in time for holiday deals.

The QN-090A:Freedom Engineered for Modern Athletes

Born from precision. Built for motion.

The QN-090A represents QUINEAR’s most advanced leap in intelligent, cordless compression therapy. Designed for users who want full recovery without the limitations of tubing or outlets, the system transforms the recovery experience into something effortless, portable, and performance-driven.

360° Professional Compression, Completely Re-Engineered

A patented overlapping air-chamber architecture wraps the entire leg in a seamless pressure gradient, delivering smooth, upward compression waves that promote circulation, reduce fatigue, and support faster muscle repair.

Cordless Freedom for Life on the Move

Equipped with a 2500 mAh battery, the QN-090A delivers up to 4 hours of wireless operation per charge — long enough for a full week of recovery sessions. A compact travel case makes it ideal for athletes who frequently train, travel, and compete.

Smart Control with Fully Personalized Performance

With 12 intensity levels (40–150 mmHg), 3 massage modes, and adjustable 15–to 60–minute timers, the device adapts instantly to user preferences through an intuitive digital interface.

FDA Cleared & FSA/HSA Eligible

Ensuring medical-grade safety and verified performance.

The QN-071A:Professional Sequential Compression Made Personal

When recovery becomes the new performance edge.

The QN-071A continues QUINEAR’s legacy of science-driven engineering, offering a clinically inspired sequential compression system designed to replicate the precision of professional recovery rooms — now optimized for home use.

Inside Science

The QN-071A uses four independent air chambers that inflate rhythmically from foot to thigh, mimicking the body’s natural “muscle pump.” This wave-like flow supports:

Enhanced circulation

Lymphatic drainage

Lactic-acid clearance

Noticeable reduction in leg heaviness

As one user — a triathlete — shared:

“It feels like walking out of a physio session. Powerful, yet incredibly relaxing.”

Smart Calibration for Everybody

An integrated pressure sensor automatically adjusts to leg size and optimal pressure, offering:

8 intensity levels (50–120 mmHg)

3 massage programs: Sequential / Circulation / Combination

3 auto timers: 20 / 25 / 30 minutes

Engineered for Athletes. Designed for Everyone.

While athletes use it for muscle recovery, office workers and older adults turn to the QN-071A for daily circulation and leg wellness.

FDA 510(k) Cleared & FSA/HSA Eligible

Meeting medical-device standards trusted by clinicians.

Two Systems. Two Needs. One Purpose.

Recovery, Reimagined for the Season Ahead.

Together, the QN-090A and QN-071A offer a complete recovery ecosystem:

QN-090A for cordless freedom, high mobility, and personalized intensity

QN-071A for professional sequential therapy and daily leg wellness

Designed for different lifestyles and recovery patterns, both devices anchor QUINEAR’s belief that recovery isn’t a pause — it’s progress.

Black Friday Exclusive

To celebrate the holiday season, both the QN-090A and QN-071A are available at special Black Friday pricing on Amazon for a limited time.

About QUINEAR

QUINEAR is a global leader in intelligent recovery solutions, integrating medical-grade engineering with modern ergonomic design. Through advanced compression systems and wellness technology, QUINEAR empowers athletes, professionals, and everyday individuals to move freely, recover effectively, and live stronger.